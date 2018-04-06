Prince Charles calls for 'blue economy' to save Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk during a Ceremonial Welcome at Old Government House in Brisbane, Australia April 4, 2018.

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk during a Ceremonial Welcome at Old Government House in Brisbane, Australia April 4, 2018. Reuters/Phil Noble

Prince Charles calls for the Great Barrier Reef to be a central aspect of the emerging concept of a sustainable “blue economy,” which seeks to harness the world's oceans for economic growth. The royal said the reef is one of the world's greatest tourist attractions and one of its most important ecosystems.

Britain's heir to the throne made the call as he prepared to visit Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, a coral cay situated at the southern tip of the largest coral reef in the world. He said society was "truly at a crossroads" in its ability to protect the reefs.

The avid environmentalist said the effects from the combined effects of climate change and coral-bleaching events have meant the world has reached a "crossroads" in its ability to protect the Great Barrier Reef and others. "I have no doubt in my mind that this will need to be a central aspect of the rapidly emerging concept of a sustainable blue economy, through which sustainable economic development is achieved via the wise use of ocean resources," the prince told The Australian Financial Review. The news organisation published its interview with Charles on Friday.

He explained that within the blue economy, it would be helpful to think of coral reef ecosystems as natural capital assets that need the kind of prudent and wise management that will yield dividends long into the future. Charles also called on governments, businesses, non-government groups and development community to share ideas for sustainable investments for coral reef health. Coral reefs are home to about 25 percent of ocean life.

The prince previously delivered a speech warning that coral reefs were threatened by global warming as well as by coastal developments, destructive fishing and over-fishing. Destructive fishing is when explosives or other substances are used.

It was expected that he will take a roundtable discussion on Lady Elliot Island as an opportunity to discuss many of those issues. He will also make a visit to Bundaberg's famous rum distillery. He will be joined by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and some locals at a community barbecue, reports Sydney Morning Herald.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Queensland on Wednesday. The prince opened the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Camilla will reportedly spend the day in Brisbane at King George Square. She will meet members of charity groups and will proceed to a Women of the World event at the Powerhouse.