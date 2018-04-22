Prince Charles appointed as the next head of the Commonwealth

By @chelean on
Britain's Prince Charles speaks during the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, April 19, 2018.
Britain's Prince Charles speaks during the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, April 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Prince Charles will be the next head of the Commonwealth. After his mother’s successful bid for his appointment, the Prince of Wales will succeed Queen Elizabeth II for the role.

On Friday, world leaders from Commonwealth nations agreed that the 69-year-old British prince would be fitting for the role. He was considered a favourite to take on the position, even though there were arguments that it would be better for the title to be held by other nationalities as the Commonwealth was apparently too Britain-centric.

“Today, we have agreed that the next head of the Commonwealth shall be his royal highness Prince Charles,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. “It is fitting that one day he will continue the work of his mother,” she continued, praising Her Majesty’s work for the group.

The Commonwealth includes 53 member states that are mostly former territories of Britain. It has a combined population of 2.3 billion people, with the biggest population coming from India (1.3 billion) and the smallest from Nauru (10,000). Australia, New Zealand and Canada are among the members, with Zimbabwe, which withdrew its membership in 2003, is likely to be re-admitted, according to UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson on Friday.

Charles being appointed as the next head of the Commonwealth was a fulfilment of Queen Elizabeth’s “sincere wish.” She explicitly asked for the leaders to consider her eldest son for the role.

The leaders also stated that they had discussed “specific commitments” for the future, including tackling climate change, promoting gender equality, preventing violent extremism and human trafficking, and halving malaria in the countries by 2023.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who turns 92 Saturday, also appointed Prince Harry, her grandson and Prince Charles’ second son, as the ambassador for Commonwealth Youth.

Related
Join the Discussion
Bitcoin price surges this week with Ethereum, BTC Cash, Ripple
Woolworths blames IT outage for checkout counters shutdown
Is mediatech the new fintech?
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Move over Canada and EU, Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Australia is best placed to benefit in the US-China trade tug-of-war
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
Starbucks to close US stores on May 29 for racial bias training
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car