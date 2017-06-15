'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 19 spoilers: #PLLEndGame is near as the girls prepare to confront the real AD in 'Farewell, My Lovely' [VIDEO]

IN PHOTO: The executive producer and stars of the ABC Family series "Pretty Little Liars" (L-R) executive producer I. Marlene King, actresses Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Troian Bellisario take part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group Winter Press Tour 2011 for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, January 10, 2011.

IN PHOTO: The executive producer and stars of the ABC Family series "Pretty Little Liars" (L-R) executive producer I. Marlene King, actresses Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Troian Bellisario take part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group Winter Press Tour 2011 for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

"Pretty Little Liars" ("PLL"), starring Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields, Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings and Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis, will have an upcoming episode titled "Farewell, My Lovely," which will air on Freeform on June 20. It will show Aria, Hanna, Emily, Alison and Spencer preparing to confront the real AD. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Pretty Little Liars' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Farewell, My Lovely.'

A Freeform press release reveals that "Pretty Little Liars" Season 7, episode 19 will show the girls feeling confident about knowing AD's true identity. They will prepare to confront their tormentor once and for all in the hopes of ending the twisted game they are caught in.

Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), Hanna and Spencer will also team up to investigate Charlotte's (Vanessa Ray) death and they will uncover new information about the case. Plus, Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) will come back to town and present Alison and Spencer with a gift.

#PLLEndGame is almost here

A preview of the episode was uploaded on Freeform's YouTube channel. It shows scenes featuring Mona saying that somebody is always stealing the game from her. Meanwhile, Ali wonders what they're going to do next and Spencer suggests that they finally tell the truth. Plus, Charlotte's killer will finally be revealed. Watch the video at the end of the article.

'Farewell, My Lovely' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the other stars that will appear in this episode include Ian Harding as Ezra Fitz, Janel Parrish as Mona Vanderwaal and Muja Muhammad as Officer Stefano. This episode was written and directed by Joseph Dougherty.

'Pretty Little Liars' recap

The episode before "Farewell, My Lovely" was "Choose or Lose," which aired on Tuesday, June 13. It was directed Norman Buckley and written by Charlie Craig. It showed the girls being served with search warrants at their homes. They also received a phone with a timer that instructs them to "Choose or Lose." As for Spencer, she found out that Detective Furey (Nicholas Gonzalez) is not in charge of the case anymore. It is now being handled by Lieutenant Tanner ((Roma Maffia).

Hanna and Caleb get married!

Caleb and Hanna got married at the courthouse. Hanna's mum Ashley (Laura Leighton) served as their witness. Speaking of Caleb, he and Ezra discovered the location of the cell tower where the communication signals of the game phone were coming from. They eventually find out that it's coming from Mona's house.

Mona discovers that Aria is working with Team AD

Mona finally exposed Aria's cooperation with AD's team. She tried to leave the said team by turning herself in. When the phone's timer went off, it seems that Aria has won her freedom. Unfortunately, that's not the case as she finds out later when she discovers that Archer's (Huw Collins) body is in her car's trunk! Then, some cops approached her.

"Pretty Little Liars" episodes air on FOX8 in Australia every Wednesday at 8:30 pm. In the US, it airs every Tuesday at 8 pm EST on Freeform. The episode after "Farewell, My Lovely" is "Till Death Do Us Part" and it will air on June 27.

Watch the 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Episode 19 video from the show's official YouTube channel:

Source: Freeform/YouTube​

