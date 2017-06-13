'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]

Actor Keegan Allen takes part in a panel discussion of ABC family's series "Pretty Little Liars" during the 2013 Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California, January 10, 2013.

"Pretty Little Liars" ("PLL"), starring Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery, Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis, Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields, Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings and Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, will have a new episode titled "Choose or Lose," which will air on Tuesday on Freeform. It will show Toby's (Keegan Allen) return to Rosewood. Read on to learn more about the new "PLL" episode.

According to a press release from Freeform, "Pretty Little Liars" Season 7, episode 18 will feature Toby's reappearance in Rosewood. Meanwhile the Rosewood Police Department continues to investigate the case that involves AD and her twisted game. They will even turn up the heat on Aria, Hanna, Spencer, Ali and Emily.

AD will try to break the girls' tight bond again. A choice must be made by the Liars that will drive a wedge between them. As for Aria's collaboration with AD, someone will notice it. Plus, Aria will find out something horrifying in this episode.

Four sneak peek and preview videos of the upcoming episode were uploaded on the show's official YouTube channel. One video shows Ashley (Laura Leighton) talking to Hanna about her concerns and offering her help. However, Hanna refused to accept assistance from her mum because she doesn't want her to get roped into AD's game. Another video features the reunion of Spencer and Toby, aka Spoby. Watch the rest of the videos at the end of the article.

Guest stars of 'Choose or Lose'

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following stars as appearing in this episode: Tyler Blackburn (Caleb Rivers), Ian Harding (Ezra Fitz), Andrea Parker (Mary Drake / Jessica DiLaurentis), Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal) and Mayank Bhatter (Forensic Tech). They will be joined by Jim Titus (Detective Barry Maple), Gabriela Fresquez (Police Officer #2) and Roma Maffia (Lieutenant Linda Tanner). "Choose or Lose" was directed by Norman Buckley and written by Charlie Craig.

Other 'PLL' episodes

The episode before "Choose or Lose" was "Driving Miss Crazy," which aired on June 6. It was directed by Oliver Goldstick. It was also written by Goldstick and Francesca Rollins. The episode showed Aria having a terrifying nightmare with Mona singing in it. Speaking of Mona, Emily reluctantly worked with her to aid them in figuring out AD's game. They tried to find out more about the doctor that operated on Ali.

Caleb told Ashley that he wants to marry Hanna. They ended up getting engaged and making out in a tent. As for Aria, she was instructed by AD to deliver a voice recording of Mary and Peter's (Nolan North) conversation about the murder of Jessica. This further confused Spencer on who to trust.

"Pretty Little Liars" episodes air on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm in Australia on FOX8. It also airs on Tuesdays in the US on Freeform at 8-9 pm ET/PT. The episode after "Choose or Lose" is "Farewell, My Lovely" and it will air on June 20.

Check out a photo of the "PLL" cast with showrunner I. Marlene King:

Happy birthday Marlene! Comment below what you're grateful to her for. I'll start: #spoby _✔️ go wish her a HBD @imarleneking A post shared by Keegan Allen_ (@keeoone) on May 22, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Watch the 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 Episode 18 videos from the show's official YouTube channel:

