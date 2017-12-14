The Predator set to wreak havoc in 'Ghost Recon Wildlands'

By on
ghost-recon-predator
'Ghost Recon Wildlands' Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced that the Predator is heading into “Ghost Recon Wildlands.” As if there’s not enough danger lurking in the Bolivian wilds right now.

It has been 30 years since the release of the classic film “Predator,” and what better way to celebrate than to allow the creature to wreak havoc in the titular wildlands. In a blog post, Ubisoft announces that the monstrous entity is set to appear in a special hunting challenge. Defeating the Predator will result in special rewards, including the Predator mask.

Ubisoft senior producer Nouredine Abboud admitted being a long-time fan of the creature. “The challenge is full of references to the original Predator movie, and we cannot wait to see the reaction of our players!”

According to Abboud, the opportunity was too good to pass up. “We have a very good relationship with 20th Century Fox,” he said, according to the blog post, “and they were as excited as we were to let the Predator fight the Ghosts in an environment that fit their vision, so it was an exciting and fruitful discussion.”

The process of incorporating the Predator in “Ghost Recon Wildlands” involved plenty of research. The folks at 20th Century Fox were also kind enough to share their input. Abboud said that the Ubisoft team aimed to recreate the feeling of dread from the original movie. “Getting that feeling of being swallowed by the surrounding jungle was something we really wanted to convey. And of course, the music takes a big part in creating the tension.”

A Predator Pack is also available in the in-game store. It contains 15 customisation items as well as weapons and an additional close combat move. The Predator appears in “Ghost Recon Wildlands” starting December 14 and will continue to do so until early January.

“Ghost Recon Wildlands” is a shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Paris. It is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Ubisoft US/YouTube

Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car