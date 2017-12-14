The Predator set to wreak havoc in 'Ghost Recon Wildlands'

Ubisoft has announced that the Predator is heading into “Ghost Recon Wildlands.” As if there’s not enough danger lurking in the Bolivian wilds right now.

It has been 30 years since the release of the classic film “Predator,” and what better way to celebrate than to allow the creature to wreak havoc in the titular wildlands. In a blog post, Ubisoft announces that the monstrous entity is set to appear in a special hunting challenge. Defeating the Predator will result in special rewards, including the Predator mask.

Ubisoft senior producer Nouredine Abboud admitted being a long-time fan of the creature. “The challenge is full of references to the original Predator movie, and we cannot wait to see the reaction of our players!”

According to Abboud, the opportunity was too good to pass up. “We have a very good relationship with 20th Century Fox,” he said, according to the blog post, “and they were as excited as we were to let the Predator fight the Ghosts in an environment that fit their vision, so it was an exciting and fruitful discussion.”

The process of incorporating the Predator in “Ghost Recon Wildlands” involved plenty of research. The folks at 20th Century Fox were also kind enough to share their input. Abboud said that the Ubisoft team aimed to recreate the feeling of dread from the original movie. “Getting that feeling of being swallowed by the surrounding jungle was something we really wanted to convey. And of course, the music takes a big part in creating the tension.”

A Predator Pack is also available in the in-game store. It contains 15 customisation items as well as weapons and an additional close combat move. The Predator appears in “Ghost Recon Wildlands” starting December 14 and will continue to do so until early January.

“Ghost Recon Wildlands” is a shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Paris. It is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

