'Power' season 5 preview: The brothers and a funeral

The first promo video and a preview picture of “Power” season 5 have surfaced online. The preview video shows Tommy (Joseph Sikora), James (Omari Hardwick), and Kanan (50 Cent) together, and the picture shows a scene from a funeral.

The video was a part of the season 4 marathon, but it hasn’t been released online officially. The video has, however, surfaced online on Twitter. It shows James and Kanan having a conversation in a car, while Tommy is out somewhere. The trio head out as soon as Tommy returns.

A previously released behind-the-scenes picture on Twitter showed the three characters wielding guns, prepared to go to war. With the former enemies coming together, the fans can hope to see a lot of action in the next season.

The main plot of the next season will focus on Ghost, Kanan and Tommy coming together to establish their business once again, and deal with the treachery of Dre (Rotimi). James, however, is still visibly shaken about the death in the family.

Another picture posted on Twitter shows the funeral scene that will be featured in the next season. The coffin box will be carried by James, Tommy, and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.).

The shocking murder of Raina (Donshea Hopkins) affected all the major characters deeply. It will be interesting to see how Tariq will deal with the death, and the guilt he feels for his sister’s death.

As of this writing, the fans of the show can only watch the next season of the crime drama series on Starz. There is still no deal with Optimum, which means that the TV show will not be on air this time around.

The release date of “Power” season 5 hasn’t been announced yet by the producers. The TV series is supposed to premiere sometime later this year.