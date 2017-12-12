'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018

By @sachintrivedig on
'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

The first preview of “Power” season 5 has been released online. The scenes are a part of a list of shows that will air in 2018, including some of the brand new TV series like “Counterpart,” “Howard’s End,” “Sweetbitter,” “Wrong Man,” “Vida,” and “Warriors of Liberty City.”

Starz has planned yet another year full of action, drama and entertainment for the fans. In a new promo video [see below] there are previews of some of the popular shows that the fans love, as well as some new TV and documentary series. There are also very brief scenes of “Power” season 5, which is the first preview.

The brief scenes show family and friends coming together after the tragic events in the previous season. James (Omari Hardwick), Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) were all drifting apart, each trying to deal with their pain in their own way. Now, the family has to come together in order to overcome their grief and take on their enemies.

Tommy (Joseph Sikora) will be there as always to support his friend and brother. He will be joined by Kanan (50 Cent), a one time foe who has once again become a friend and ally. The preview video shows all the above mentioned characters.

Filming of the next season has been ongoing for a while now. The producers had previously released a behind-the scenes video to show the fans how things were going on at the set. With a lot of the filming now completed, the first trailer of the next season may be released soon.

“Power” season 5 is set to air sometime in 2018. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The trailer and the synopsis will give the fans an idea about what the plot will be about this time around.

Credit: Starz/ Facebook

