| Make IBT your homepage

'Power' season 5 cast members tease what's in store

By @sachintrivedig on
'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

Cast members of “Power” season 5 appeared in a new video online, teasing details about what can be expected in “Power” season 5. La La Anthony (LaKeisha), Naturi Naughton (Tasha), and Rotimi (Dre) answered a few fan questions about their respective characters and the general direction of the show.

A big part of the next season is going to be about the impact of the death in the previous season. In the video released online [see below] Naughton talked about the relationship between her character and James (Omari Hardwick). When a fan asked if there’s a storm brewing between the two, she said that a storm has already hit, and now the fans will see the calm after the storm, and later the intensity of emotions picks back up.

As far as James is concerned he’s focussed on getting a crew together to get revenge. His target at the moment is Dre. Naughton revealed that for her the focus is on keeping Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) out of jail. She teased that her character will take the rap for her son because she isn’t ready to lose another child. Will the law enforcement officers chase Tariq for what happened in the last season?

Another fan asked if Kanan (50 Cent) will stay loyal to Ghost and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) this time. Rotimi pointed out that Kanan is a wild card, and besides “whose loyal to anybody?” he joked. The other cast members also echoed this idea.

One person who’s particularly concerned about Kanan is Tasha. Naughton said that her character will do whatever it takes to get Kanan out of Tariq’s life and her family’s life.

The cast members confirmed that there will be only ten episodes in “Power” season 5, even though some of the fans may be hoping for 12. The season is set to premiere on July 1.

Credit: Power/Facebook

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car