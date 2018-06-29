'Power' season 5 cast members tease what's in store

Cast members of “Power” season 5 appeared in a new video online, teasing details about what can be expected in “Power” season 5. La La Anthony (LaKeisha), Naturi Naughton (Tasha), and Rotimi (Dre) answered a few fan questions about their respective characters and the general direction of the show.

A big part of the next season is going to be about the impact of the death in the previous season. In the video released online [see below] Naughton talked about the relationship between her character and James (Omari Hardwick). When a fan asked if there’s a storm brewing between the two, she said that a storm has already hit, and now the fans will see the calm after the storm, and later the intensity of emotions picks back up.

As far as James is concerned he’s focussed on getting a crew together to get revenge. His target at the moment is Dre. Naughton revealed that for her the focus is on keeping Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) out of jail. She teased that her character will take the rap for her son because she isn’t ready to lose another child. Will the law enforcement officers chase Tariq for what happened in the last season?

Another fan asked if Kanan (50 Cent) will stay loyal to Ghost and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) this time. Rotimi pointed out that Kanan is a wild card, and besides “whose loyal to anybody?” he joked. The other cast members also echoed this idea.

One person who’s particularly concerned about Kanan is Tasha. Naughton said that her character will do whatever it takes to get Kanan out of Tariq’s life and her family’s life.

The cast members confirmed that there will be only ten episodes in “Power” season 5, even though some of the fans may be hoping for 12. The season is set to premiere on July 1.

Credit: Power/Facebook