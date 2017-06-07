'Power' season 4: New teaser video hints at an exciting twist

Dramatic events can bring about a profound change in people. When “Power” season 4 returns, the show promises a big transformation for at least one of the main characters. Whether this will have a positive or negative impact on Ghost depends on who’s turning.

A new teaser video released by Starz online shows Tommy (Joseph Sikora), Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Angela (Lela Loren) and Kanan (50 Cent). The one person who connects them all is James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). The post also asks the fans to vote: who will turn?

A sudden change of heart for characters forced by circumstances has been common on the show so far. Angela has done a full 360-degree turn, starting off by investigating Ghost and later falling for the man. In the last season, she went back to fighting against James.

Angela is hurt for being dumped by James, and the murder of Agent Greg (Andy Bean) is enough to push her over the edge. She is convinced that her former lover is the one who committed the crime, and she is now determined to make him pay for it in court.

Tasha and Tommy also have reasons to be angry at James. So many characters felt betrayed by Ghost at one time or another, and the character in prison is not in a position to do much.

Kanan may have to temporarily halt his ransom bid since he will be unable to collect the money with James in prison. If the main villain in the series turns and helps Ghost for some reason, it will be the biggest shocker yet.

“Power” season 4 premieres on June 25. The title of the first episode has been revealed to be “When I Get Out.” The plot is expected to focus on James’ life in prison and the court case.

Ghost has betrayed everyone around him. Who do you think will turn? Choose below to look at their history. #PowerTV https://t.co/SxIrPIXeb3 — Power (@Power_STARZ) June 2, 2017

Credit: Power/ Twitter