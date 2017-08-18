'Power' season 4 episode 9 preview: 'That Ain't Me'

'Power'
A still from Starz TV series "Power." Starz/ Facebook

“Power” season 4 episode 9 will focus on the personal, family problems of both James (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). Meanwhile there are problems on the business side for both the characters in their respective ventures. The following article contains spoilers based on the preview video.

Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is on the run and in hiding. His crimes are finally catching up with him. In the next episode he will devise a plan to escape all his problems, according to the synopsis. James, as a concerned father, will advise his son about dealing with a guilty conscience.

The other family problem that James will have to deal with is Tasha’s affair with the lawyer Terry Silver (Brandon Victor Dixon). While Ghost wants to put the past behind him and rebuild his relationship with his wife, Tasha plans to get a divorce as soon as her husband is able to make a little bit of money. In the mean time, the affair continues.

Tasha has been a little sloppy when it comes to hiding her affair. It seems as though James is aware of what’s going on, but the fans will find out for sure later on in the show.

On top of all this, there is the business problem. According to the synopsis, James will find out that he is being cheated in this new deal that he made. In order to solve the problem Ghost will begin to play “dirty tricks.”

Tommy on the other hand also needs to solve the family problem. The more he finds out about his father, the more he sees his mother in a new light. The situation will lead to some ugly confrontations between the mother and son.

While Tommy and James are busy dealing with their problems, Dre (Rotimi) will make a big move. The young man has the ambition to become one of the biggest drug distributors in the city, and that may eventually lead him to take out his bosses.

 

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

