Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

Dec 16, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports/ Ken Blaze

With the No. 3 playoff seed on the line, the Portland Trail Blazers (48-33) will host the Utah Jazz (48-33) at the Moda Center on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). While the winner will clinch the third seed, the loser could drop to anywhere between the fourth and sixth seed depending on other results during the final day of the 2017-18 NBA regular season.

The winner would also secure home court advantage during the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs which gets underway on Saturday, April 15. Though the Blazers will be playing at home, the Jazz are viewed as the favourites to prevail on Wednesday and clinch the third seed entering the postseason.

Quin Snyder's squad has been the hottest team in the NBA since the start of 2018. They extended their winning streak to six games Tuesday with a crushing 119-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz held a mediocre 19-28 record in mid-January and weren't expected to make their playoffs for a second consecutive season. However, the return of injured big man Rudy Gobert changed their fortunes.

The Jazz are 29-5 since Jan. 24. "More than anything, I'm just really proud of our guys. What these guys did collectively to get better. ... I don't want to diminish what this group has accomplished," Snyder said after the morale-boosting win over the Warriors, via ESPN.

Rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell isn't satisfied with just regular season wins. "The next thing is getting that No. 3 spot and home court advantage (in the first round of the playoffs). That's our big goal now."

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers enjoyed a 13-game win streak through late February and early March before stumbling to a four-game losing streak. Their offense has struggled in recent games, they shot a pedestrian 7/33 from the three-point range during Monday's loss at Denver. But that hasn't left franchise star Damian Lillard worried.

"We can shoot the ball. If we were shooting bad because we were taking bad shots, then that would be a problem. But we are getting good looks. ... We shoot the ball. That's what our team does. It's not a concern. It always comes back," said Lillard. Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live streaming, Trail Blazers vs Jazz live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Trail Blazers vs Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, April 11 (Thursday AEST)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PDT (Local Time), 12:30 p.m. AEST

TV Channel: ESPN, AT&T Sports Net (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA), WatchESPN (Australia)