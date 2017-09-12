Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA

By on
Melania
President Trump and first lady Melania meet Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican. Reuters/Evan Vucci/Pool

Pope Francis appeared to have doubted US President Donald Trump being "pro-life" after the latter's decision to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.  The pontiff said he was concerned by the possibility of young immigrants being forced to move away from their families.

The pope had responded to a question about the Trump administration’s latest move. "If he is a good pro-life [man], then he will understand that the family is the cradle of life, and that it must be defended as a unit,” the pope said aboard the papal plane, the National Catholic Reporter reports.

Francis said he is interested in looking more thoroughly into the American policy, admitting that he had not studied the specifics of DACA. But he maintained that “removing young people from their families is not a thing that bears good fruit, neither for the young person nor the family.”

The pontiff argued that today’s young people need to re-find their roots. He believes going against this robs them of hope.

He also expressed interest in Congress extending what has been ended, saying he has "hope that it can be rethought a little.” DACA allowed immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work or study in the country. Trump directed Congress to plan a legislative solution that would “work out very well” for the DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers.”

It is not the first time Pope Francis made a political comment while giving news conferences on his flights. During the 2016 election campaign, he said Trump's planned wall on the Mexican border was "not Christian.”

The pope had also talked about climate change on board a plane leaving Colombia. He said that those who doubt that the climate is changing must listen to scientists, and that political leaders have a “moral responsibility” to cut carbon emissions to prevent climate change.

Francis and Trump met at the Vatican in May. He pushed the issue of climate change during his meeting with the US leader by handing Trump a copy of his science-laden encyclical about the moral responsibility to protect the environment.

When asked why political leaders have not done more to reduce carbon emissions so far, Francis paraphrased a passage from the Old Testament. “A stubborn [animal] that does not see,” the pope reportedly said.

CBS News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Kevin Anderson live stream: Watch US Open final online
Rafael Nadal soars into US Open final, will face Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: How to watch US Open online
Sloane Stephens after reaching US Open final: 'American tennis is doing great'
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
Tony Allen, New Orleans Pelicans agree to one-year contract
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
NRL hit by group sex scandal, Bodene Thompson the focal point
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Sept. 11-15 spoilers
‘Power’ season 5: Executive Producer on bringing the trio together
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill took lightsaber classes
‘Poldark’ star Heida Reed on wearing Jon Snow’s coat
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Bill punches Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Ashley discovers something
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 11-15 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car