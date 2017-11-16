Pope Francis’ new Lamborghini Huracan to be auctioned for charity

Pope Francis
Pope Francis closes the Holy Door to mark the closing of the Catholic Jubilee year of mercy at the in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 20, 2016. Reuters/Tiziana Fabi/Pool

Pope Francis received a gift in a form of a white-and-yellow Lamborghini on Wednesday from the luxury car maker’s officials. He decided to auction it for charity.

Lambo CEO Stefano Domenicali reportedly presented the vehicle to the pope in a special ceremony. He was accompanied by members of the Lamborghini board and some vehicle technicians.

The Lamborghini Huracan sports car, which boasts a 610 metric horsepower, usually sells for over US$200,000 (AU$263). Pope Francis’ special-edition car is expected to bring in much more than its sticker price.

The hot new wheels was blessed and signed by the pontiff outside Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where he lives. It will be auctioned by Sotheby‘s.

Anyone can get a chance to purchase a Pope Francis-autographed Lamborghini Huracan in May 2018. Pope Francis will hand the proceeds to the needy.

Holy See Press Office has released a statement, saying some of the proceeds will go to the papal charity, "Aid to the Church in Need,” Vatican Radio reported. The money would go to projects to assist Christians rebuild their homes in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains that were destroyed by Islamic State militants.

The statement adds that the funds will help Christians who had taken refuge in Iraqi Kurdistan "to finally return to their roots and recover their dignity." It would also help victims of human trafficking and forced prostitution as well as Italian groups which offer medical services in central Africa. Another recipient is the John XXIII Community, which offers protection and aid for female victims of human trafficking and prostitution.

It is not the first time Pope Francis received a gift and opted to use it to help others. In 2014, the Argentine was given a Harley Davidson motorbike and jacket, both of which he auctioned off for charity.

During his weekly general audience, Pope Francis has said one must “allow himself to be amazed to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.” He added that humility is also necessary in order to have an encounter with God and underlined that mass is not a moment for chit-chat, but a moment for silence.

“In our relationship with God, in prayer, do we allow ourselves to be amazed or do we think that prayer is talking to God like a parrot?” the pope asked. He stressed that the encounter with the Lord is always a living encounter. In an off-the-cuff remark, he also underlined that praying means being in silence with God.

