'Poldark' season 4 script read through begins; Plot details teased

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A picture of Aidan Turner as Ross [left] and Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza [right] from the TV series "Poldark." Facebook/ Poldark

The work for “Poldark” season 4 has officially begun. The cast members joined the production team for a script read through. Meanwhile, Writer Debbie Horsfield has teased some details about what to expect next on the show.

The script read through was announced online, and cast members Heida Reed (Elizabeth Warleggan) and Beatie Edney (Prudie) confirmed their participation. A 360 degree video from the room where the script was read has been posted online, but given that there were a lot of people gathered there; it is difficult to make out the faces of the cast members.

What will the plot of the next season be about? The show already teased some aspects of what to expect, and Horsfield has now confirmed in an interview with Digital Spy that the show will focus on the consequences of the events in season 3. The following portion of the article contains minor spoilers.

As far as the relationship between Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) are concerned, things don’t seem to go well for the couple even in the next season. Horsfield pointed out that the previous season ended with Demelza cheating on her husband, and the couple not knowing exactly where their relationship stands.

The consequences of Demelza’s affair will be explored in the next season. The writer also promised that the fans will get to better understand why exactly Demelza cheated on her husband.

The other big aspect of the plot is Ross entering politics. He decided to run for parliament towards the end of the last season, and that puts him against George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) yet again.

Since the interesting relationship of George and Ross is an important element in the books on which the show is based on, Horsfield said that this aspect isn’t going away any time soon on the show either.

Credit: Poldark/ Facebook

#Readthrough today @official_poldark series 4 - celebrating with a knitted Prudie by @kwerkyknits

A post shared by Beatie Edney (@beatieedney) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Credit: Beatieedney/ Instagram

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car