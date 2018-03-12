'Poldark' season 4 may premiere by early summer

By @sachintrivedig on
'Poldark'
A poster of BBC TV series "Poldark." Poldark/ Facebook

“Poldark” season 4 may premiere by early summer, according to a new report. Infidelity will be the main theme of the show this year. Writer Debbie Horsfield has also teased that there will be some “utterly tragic” storylines for some of the characters.

Filming of the fourth season has already been completed, and the show is currently in the post production phase of development. According to a report by CornwallLive, lead cast member Aidan Turner (Ross) has said that the show will return “sooner rather than later,” and he even hinted that the show will air by early summer.

What will the plot focus on? Horsfield has teased that the show will explore the reasons why Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) cheated on her husband in the previous season. Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse) isn’t going anywhere yet, so there is bound to be a lot of tension in the love triangle. Ross and Demelza will be seen “working through this sticky patch” when the show returns.

Season 3 also teased Ross’ interest in entering politics, to be in a position to help the people. The character will travel to London to take his seat in the parliament this year. Meanwhile, Demelza will become more independent in the absence of her husband. She will end up becoming the “boss” of Nampara.

When Ross returns home he will find that his wife is in a way his equal in terms of power. It will be interesting to see how the young miner will respond to this development.

In London, new characters will be introduced on the show. The fans will get to see characters based on real historical figures like Prime Minister William Pitt and anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce.

Although the show takes the fans to London, it is still very much a Cornwall-based show. Season 4 will also explore how the other characters like Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) and Drake (Harry Richardson) will deal with their problems.

