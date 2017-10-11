'Poldark' season 4: Elizabeth has another surprise

The cast members of “Poldark” season 4 have to deal with some interesting challenges on set. After enduring the incessant rains these past few weeks, the actors continue to film in picturesque locations in Cornwall. Leaked pictures from the set show an interesting problem Heida Reed (Elizabeth Warleggan) had to face particularly, and there’s another surprise on the way.

The problem with filming a period drama is that the costumes for the ladies don’t come with pockets. Leaked photos posted on Daily Mail show how difficult it was for Reed to carry her smartphone along. The actress found an interesting solution to her problem.

Another interesting aspect of the picture is that Elizabeth has a baby bump. So, another Warleggan baby is on the way, or does this baby belong to Ross (Aidan Turner) too?

In season 3 Ross kissed Elizabeth, and later confessed that he still has feelings for her. There is little doubt now that the Warleggan heir is actually the son of the head strong miner, but Elizabeth managed to convince George otherwise.

The complications of love will continue in the next season. Ross has Elizabeth, and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) has Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse). Ross is well aware that his wife cheated on him, but doesn’t blame her. The internal conflicts of all these characters make an explosive situation in season 4.

Fellow cast member Harry Richardson (Drake Carne) can also be seen in the leaked picture. The actors appear to be taking a break from filming, and enjoying lunch together.

Turner and Tomlinson were also spotted on the set together. Turner can be seen showing his middle finger to someone on the set. The report notes that this was all part of the fun and games among the cast and crew.

“Poldark” season 4 is set to air sometime in 2018. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.