‘Pokemon GO’ update: ‘Fire and Ice,’ mega events, new PokeStops and more

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Pokemon GO
Many are considering the “Pokemon GO” Adventure Week as the most valuable event the game has ever had. The Adventure Week is a rock-type based event that aims to fulfil Niantic’s quota of one major event every month. The event is not centred around any particular holiday. Pokémon GO/Facebook

Mega “Pokemon GO” events have been planned in the coming months. Europe will be in focus, as revealed by Niantic CEO John Hanke. The events across Europe will be announced June end or early July. Location issues are reportedly holding up securing locations.

“We're announcing today we're doing one in Grant Park in Chicago on July 22nd, targeting about 20,000 people ... a huge ‘Pokemon Go’ ... fest. There will be one later this summer in Okinawa, Japan. That one runs several days. Expect there to be several hundred thousand people at that event,” Hanke said at Symposium’s “Brilliant Minds” conference in Stockholm, reports Forbes.

There may also be a seven day streak wherein players will have to snag a Pokemon every day for seven days. Niantic will also celebrate the first year anniversary of “Pokemon GO” in a big way, unleashing the “Fire and Ice” type event. The solstice event will kick off on June 13 and will continue till June 20. There will be abundance of XP bonuses for throwing PokeBalls accurately. The in-game shop will also provide players with Lucky Eggs. The Event will then be followed by an update, which will introduce group-based gameplay features.

However, in order to prepare for the update, Niantic will have to disable the gyms for a very short period of time. The “Pokemon GO” festival in Chicago will take place at the beautiful Grant Park, as already mentioned. There will be tons of exciting festivities. Japan will have its Pikachu Outbreak event. According to Express, Niantic has increased its advertising promotions considerably in major cities. As part of the Celebrating Cities promotion, the billboards have been turned into PokeStops.

Trainers can engage with the billboards to collect valuable items. Niantic is celebrating few of its top Trainer cities by acknowledging their accomplishments. New sponsored PokeStops have also started coming up even outside of US.

“With over 16M Pokémon caught in New York, 17.5M in London and 32.2M in Tokyo just yesterday, we felt that the best way to celebrate these local communities would be to publish these stats and call out these awesome cities ... Of course, there are many more cities and Trainers to celebrate out there and we plan to honour them in the days and weeks ahead,” writes Niantic Labs.

Meanwhile, technology giant Apple has announced has announced a Pokemon GO-style iPhone and iPad augmented reality kit, the ARKit, through which, players can virtually place objects in one’s surroundings. [Don’t Miss It: ‘Pokemon GO’ looks stunning on iPads and iPhones via ARKit; ‘Fire and Ice’ event to provide major bonuses]

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’
'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 'Fall' spoilers
‘Poldark’ season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson to answer fan questions
'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cast gets a feisty nerd hacker in Tala Ashe
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 'Aporia' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car