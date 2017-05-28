'Pokemon Go' update: Bot users will no longer see rare pocket monsters with new anti-cheat measure

"Pokemon Go" is still a gaming app most are into though some are still resorting to bots and cheats to get ahead of the others. The practice has been recurring and some have paid the price with account bans.

Regardless, "Pokemon Go" players have found a way to work around it though the latest update comes with a bit of a twist. Gamers who continue to use bots will have their accounts flagged though it will not immediately result in a ban.

Instead, these flagged "Pokemon Go" accounts will no longer see rare pocket monsters and be limited to certain common Pokemon. If so, this measure could signal bad news to gamers – especially with word that new Legendary Pokemon are set to arrive this summer according to Attack of the Fan Boy.

The move may not matter for now considering most have had a hard time locating rare pocket monsters reportedly out in the open. For those still playing "Pokemon Go" regularly, the anti-cheat protection measure hardly makes an impact since it does cover only the ones using unauthorized third party programs.

For those who missed it, this is the latest anti-cheat measure that Niantic has applied to "Pokemon Go." The first one came on May 6, an anti-snipping measure that only bot-users or exploiters may have likely felt.

Though it was not mentioned, it will be interesting how the new feature would affect other facets of the game. Will it include the leveling up of gamers? How about the items they get from PokeStops? With no word on that, these may be areas left untouched.

The implementation of a technically soft ban for exploitive "Pokemon Go" users is a new tactic which may or may not work. At the moment, seeing the common critters out there seems to be a standard – meaning it may only be felt once a Pokemon rare is actually spotted by someone out there.

With the new append on the "Pokemon Go" Terms of Service, some may take such seriously while others may not. The option not to ban may be a move to ensure that gamers continue to play the game and avoid a big drop in active users.

Niantic has experience spikes for logged on users of "Pokemon Go," especially when a new update to gameplay is implemented. The effects of the new update should be felt more by the exploiters once Niantic does add more feature like the new Legendary Pokemon reportedly coming this summer.