'Pokemon Go' European Live Events' first wave officially announced

By @JanSSS8 on
Pokemon GO
John Hanke, creator of Pokemon Go and Chief Executive Officer of Niantic gestures during his keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. Reuters/Paul Hanna

The first wave of the "Pokemon Go" European Live Events has officially been announced and it will be held throughout the summer in several Unibail - Rodamco shopping centers across Europe. Read on to learn more about it.

    According to Comicbook.com, the live events are also dubbed as "Pokemon Go Meet and Greets" and these will give fans a chance to meet other players of the game, go to Poke Stops at the mall and even pose for a picture with Pikachu. Plus, Lure Modules will be active all day. 

    Listed below are the announced "Pokemon Go" European live events. The next batch of live events in Europe which will last until September, has yet to be announced so stay tuned for more updates about it.

    • June 17: ​Les Quatre Temps – Cnit (Paris, France)
    • June 24: Centre Commercial - Rosny 2 (Paris, France)
    • June 30: Pasing Arcaden (Munich, Germany)
    • July 1: CentrO Oberhausen (Oberhausen, Germany)
    • July 8 and 9: Fisketorvet Shopping Center (Copenhagen, Denmark)
    • July 15: Parquesur (Madrid, Spain)
    • July 21: La Maquinista (Barcelona, Spain)
    • July 29 & 30: Mall of Scandinavia (Stockholm, Sweden)

    'Pokemon Go Fest Chicago'

    Aside from the European live events, the game's official website also announced the "Pokemon Go Fest" that will be held on Thursday, July 22 at Grant Park in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for the special event will be available on Monday, June 19 at 10 am PDT at PokemonGoLive.com/Fest.

    'Pikachu Outbreak'

    There's also a special Pokemon event called the "Pikachu Outbreak" which will be held in Yokohama, Japan in August. It will explore a unique "Pokemon Go" experience for the participants.

    'Solstice Event'

    Apart from the live events, there will also be special in-game events such as the Solstice Event that officially kicked off on Tuesday. It features a Fire-type and Ice-type Pokemon, discounted Lucky Eggs (50 percent off) in the in-game ahop and XP bonuses for accurately throwing Poke Balls and hatching Eggs. Gyms will be temporarily disabled in preparation for the game's exciting features. 

    The Fire-type and Ice-type "Pokemon GO" event will last until June 20. Watch out for more Cyndaquil, Charmander, Houndour, Growlithe, Vulpix, Swinub, Ponyta and their Evolutions. Don't miss other Fire and Ice type Pokemon including Cloyster, Magmar and Sneasel.

    Other "Pokemon Go" events will happen in four countries later this summer. Stay tuned for more details about the "Pokemon Go Fest" that will be announced next week. 

    McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
    McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car