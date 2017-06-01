'Pokeland' tries to follow 'Magikarp'; PvP, 'Pokemon Go' PvP, Trading and Legendaries possibly nearing release

A Pokemon appears on the screen next to a woman as a man plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in Bryant Park in New York City, U.S. July 11, 2016.

Another Pokemon-related game looms with the release of the alpha version of "Pokeland" in Japan. It technically becomes the third mobile game related to "Pokemon Go" though its availability in other regions remains unknown.

Another Pokemon game hoping to flourish

"Pokeland" is technically the mobile version of "Pokemon Rumble" for the Wii game console. It includes six islands with 52 levels where the goal for players is to catch as many pocket monsters now portrayed as toys, Attack of the Fan Boy reported. The game requires and Internet connection and comes with provisions that allows it to be existing Nintendo accounts and their respective Mii characters.

"Pokeland" is expected to be launched for both Android and iOS versions in Japan with developers yet to announce if it would also be offered for the North America and European markets. A better picture of where the mobile game would be available should shape up once it is officially release before 2017 comes to a close.

"Pokeland" could up the stakes a bit when it comes to Pokemon-related games, a lot of which would depend on the critters appearing for the said game. "Pokemon: Magikarp Jump" has already been branded as an addictive new game for the pocket monster that has been practically ignored on "Pokemon Go."

"Pokemon Go" PvP and Legendaries finally coming?

The verdict on how "Pokeland" and "Pokemon: Magikarp Jump" is still up there though there are some more concerned about the updates ahead for "Pokemon Go." The augmented reality game continues to have logged on players though most want to see the promised features which were mentioned before the Gen 2 update.

This is with reference to the PvP and Legendaries which have yet to be rolled out. Niantic VP of strategic partnerships Mathieu de Fayet mentioned in a newspaper that these features were scheduled to launch earlier but "Pokemon Go's" success meant they had to be delayed, Game Spot reported.

Niantic had previously teased the coming of Legendaries for "Pokemon Go" along with the PvP and Pokemon trading feature as something possibly coming out somewhere between June to September. If everything goes according to schedule, the long wait for the rares may finally be over – same with the long-coveted features.

The only Pokemon Legendary folks got to see was "Articuno" last year before Niantic revoked it. If Niantic’s tease is true this time around, there could be other rares like “Mewtwo” or even "Zapdos" finally appearing on "Pokemon Go."