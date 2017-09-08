‘PLL' Star joins 'Dancing With The Stars' season 25; see who else is part of the cast

DWTS returns to ABC on September 18
By @nessdoctor on
Sasha Pieterse
"Pretty Little Liars" actress Sasha Pieterse takes a selfie Twitter.com/SashaaPieterse

“Dancing With The Stars” has never failed its viewers in casting some of the most exciting celebrities, a lot of them which fans would never expect to see dance. For this upcoming fall, Sasha Pieterse from “Pretty Little Liars” will be joining in as she sets to showcase her moves and grooves.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Dancing with the Stars” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Good Morning America,” the full cast lineup for Season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed. Viewers are sure to be excited for this season’s lineup which includes Frankie Muniz from “Malcolm in the Middle,” 80s pop icon Debbie Gibson and married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

TV Line says that aside from their 90s boyband legacy, it looks like the Lacheys have a reputation to live for as well when it comes to the dance floor. Although Nick was the frontman of 98 Degrees, his brother and fellow boyband member Drew Lachey took home the Trophy when he joined “Dancing with the Stars” back in Season 2.

Joining the Lachey couple are actor and singer Jordan Fisher, former NBA All-Star Derek Fisher, Nikki Bella from WWE, paralympian Victoria Arlen, renowned violinist Lindsey Striling, Drew Scott from “Property Brothers” as well as former NFL superstar Terrell Owens.

AL says that while viewers might not be able to predict how these contestants will fare on the show, it looks like all of them have their advantages and disadvantages. While some have a stronger stage dancing background the others, ultimately, it is the fans who will decide who has been the most entertaining on stage.

The 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” will kick off on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car