'PLL' spinoff: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' pilot ordered by Freeform

Actress Sasha Pieterse poses at the "Inherent Vice" gala screening during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 8, 2014. Pieterse will reprise her role as Alison DiLaurentis in the new "PLL" spinoff series titled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." She will be joined by former costar Janel Parrish who played Mona Vanderwaal in the original Freeform series. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Pretty Little Liars" will have a spinoff series titled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"and it will feature Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively. It will still be on Freeform, the network that brought fans the original "PLL" series starring Troian Bellisario as Spencer Hastings, Ashley Benson as Hanna Marin, Lucy Hale as Aria Montgomery and Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields. Read on to learn more about the "PLL" spinoff.

'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff

Freeform has ordered a pilot of "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and it will be an hour-long drama. The show is based on "PLL" author Sara Shepard's book series "The Perfectionists." The story will take place in Beacon Heights, instead of Rosewood and it will feature new characters that have yet to be announced. 

The network described the plot of "The Perfectionists" and it includes overachieving residents of a top-tier college. Like "PLL," there is another mysterious murder in town. This time, instead of Liars, the girls will be called Perfectionists and they will also have their own secrets, alibis and lies.

"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers lives," Karey Burke, Freeform’s executive vice president, Programming & Development, announced on the network's website. "Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more."

Meanwhile, "PLL" showrunner and executive producer I. Marlene King will also be part of "The Perfectionists." "I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon," King said. "I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights." 

King wrote the spinoff's pilot and will also serve as the show's executive producer along with Gina Girolamo ("The Originals" and "The 100") and Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries" and "PLL"). The new "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff series is produced by Long Lake Media and Alloy Entertainment, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

'PLL' series finale

The original "Pretty Little Liars" series, which also included Pieterse and Parrish in the cast, ran for seven seasons on Freeform (formerly ABC Family). The "PLL" season 7 and series finale titled "Till Death Do Us Part" was aired on June 27. It showed Alison getting engaged to Emily, with whom she has twin daughters. Meanwhile, Mona imprisoned Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) and Spencer's twin sister Alex Drake in a new Dollhouse in France. The ending of the "PLL" series finale showed Addison Derringer (Ava Allan) and her friends having a sleepover. Then, when they woke up, Addison has gone missing and one of the girls said that she heard a scream. Addison is a student in "PLL" that previously clashed with Emily when she was the school's coach of the varsity swimming team.

Check out Parish and Pieterse's posts on Twitter and Instagram about the new 'PLL' spinoff  'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists':

 

So this is happening!!! &#34;Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” will include me and my girl, @JanelParrish and we feel right at home @freeform _

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

 

 

 

Guess the news is out _ https://t.co/cOO65lxEM2

&mdash; Janel Parrish (@JanelParrish) September 25, 2017

 

