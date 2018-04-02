Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law, David Matthews, arrested for rape of minor

FILE PHOTO: David Matthews (right) waves to well-wishers at the wedding of his son James Matthews and Pippa Middleton at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain, May 20, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: David Matthews (right) waves to well-wishers at the wedding of his son James Matthews and Pippa Middleton at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain, May 20, 2017. Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/File Photo

Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law was arrested in Paris last week for the alleged rape of a minor. David Matthews, 74, is being accused of raping a child between 1998 and 1999.

Matthews — the father of Pippa’s husband, James, and reality TV star Spencer Matthews — was released on bail 48 hours after his arrest at Orly Airport in Paris. French investigators now have six months to study the case to see if it can be brought to trial. His charge was “rape of a minor by a person having authority over her.”

The incident is said to have taken place sometime between 1998 and 1999 while the family was in France for a vacation. The alleged rape victim, his “niece,” filed a police complaint in 2017. The case has been under investigation since September and is handled by the Juvenile Protection Brigade, the Daily Beast reports. Matthews has denied the “untrue and scandalous” accusation.

Matthews is under formal investigation, which, under French law, means there is “serious or consistent evidence” that points to probable involvement in crime. A source told the Telegraph that he was not been given restrictions to his “freedom of movement,” which means he does not have to remain in the country.

“David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation,” his spokesman said.

The millionaire owner of the exclusive Eden Rock hotel on St Barts is the Laird of Glen Affric. He was present at the wedding of his son to Pippa in May 2017. Pippa is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kensington Palace did not comment on the report.