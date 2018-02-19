Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer

Commuters cast their shadows as they arrive at the Central Business District during the morning rush hour in Sydney July 1, 2013.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) has been recognised as a Global Top Employer for the second year in a row. The certification for 2018 from Top Employer Institute was awarded to PMI teams in 44 countries.

PMI was recognised with certifications in North America and Latin America. The company received a total of five regional certifications, which also included that in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Also part of its accomplishments was having Indonesia listed as the first PMI affiliate to be certified in Asia.

Charles Bendotti, PMI Senior Vice President, People and Culture, said it was a proud moment for all the people at PMI. He recognised the company’s employees by saying PMI’s success relies on the men and women who come to work every day “with a passion to achieve, and a willingness to learn, grow, and take on new challenges.”

In a media release, (Business Wire), Bendotti added that the company believes that companies do not change industries but people do and as a Global Top Employer, PMI ensures every effort to ensure that its workplace is vibrant, inclusive and full of new opportunities for its people. The company has become a source of jobs for about 81,000 people in different parts of the worlds, committed to transforming the company to create a smoke-free future.

Dynamic work environment

The recognition is seen as a testament to Philip Morris International’s excellence and consistency when it comes to offering a dynamic work environment. It is also perceived as development opportunities for employees in different countries.

The Top Employer Institute has recognised the company for six consecutive years . The company offers training and development programs, and provides international career opportunities as well as strong reward and recognition programs. Almost 1,400 of PMI’s employees reportedly worked outside their home countries on an international assignment in 2016 alone.

Last year, Philip Morris International Inc was recognised for the first time as a Global Top Employer. “We are honoured to receive the Global Top Employer status and maintain our commitment to being a rewarding and truly diverse place to work,” Bendotti said at that time.

PMI has obtained regional and national certification as a Top Employer in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Canada since 2014, The Financial reported. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products.