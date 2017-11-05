Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period

Retailers in Perth are set to extend their trading hours over the Christmas period. The state government approved changes that will see most metropolitan retail shops open between 7 am and 9 pm AEST on weekdays. Even Sunday trading hours lengthened to between 8 am and 6 pm from 11 am to 5 pm.

The extended trading house for Perth retailer is good news for both businesses and shoppers who have long campaigned for it. Retail shops currently open between 8 am and 9 pm.

Bill Johnston, the commerce and industrial relations minister, said the longer hours would be welcome news for retailers. It is hoped that it would encourage shoppers to spend their Christmas cash at traditional outlets instead of shopping online.

Johnston said the McGowan government wants major Perth retailers and consumers to take full advantage of Christmas and post-Christmas shopping this year. "All up, Perth shoppers will benefit from an extra 49 hours to buy gifts and food over the holiday period,” he said.

"We support local businesses and workers, which is why some of the restrictions will allow staff to take time off and enjoy the Christmas festivities,” the minister said. He urged all Western Australians to support the community and protect local jobs, which could be possible through purchasing Christmas presents from local retailers.

There were more than five million customer visits across some of Perth's major shopping centres during last year’s Christmas trading period, according to the Shopping Centre Council of Australia. December 21 through to 24 were some of the busiest days for businesses in Perth. The Shopping Centre Council of Australia in an industry body which represents the nation’s major owners, managers and developers of shopping centres.

SCCA executive director Angus Nardi has welcomed the news, saying the group was hopeful the longer hours were a sign of things to come. He said the latest announcement was welcome news for both shopping centre customers and retailers, WA Today reported.

For Nardi, the extended trading hours for Perth retailers provides people more choices to shop and socialise. Retailers, on the other hand, have more flexibility to meet customer demand during the Christmas trading period.

Meanwhile, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has released a draft proposing to grant re-authorisation to the Shopping Centre Council of Australia Ltd for its Casual Mall Licensing Code of Practice, Ragtrader reports. The consumer watchdog reportedly wants Aussies to comment a voluntary code for pop-up shops.

