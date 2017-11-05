Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period

By on
A child looks at a Christmas window display outside a department store in central Melbourne December 4, 2008.
A child looks at a Christmas window display outside a department store in central Melbourne December 4, 2008. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

Retailers in Perth are set to extend their trading hours over the Christmas period. The state government approved changes that will see most metropolitan retail shops open between 7 am and 9 pm AEST on weekdays. Even Sunday trading hours lengthened to between 8 am and 6 pm from 11 am to 5 pm.

The extended trading house for Perth retailer is good news for both businesses and shoppers who have long campaigned for it. Retail shops currently open between 8 am and 9 pm.

Bill Johnston, the commerce and industrial relations minister, said the longer hours would be welcome news for retailers. It is hoped that it would encourage shoppers to spend their Christmas cash at traditional outlets instead of shopping online.

Johnston said the McGowan government wants major Perth retailers and consumers to take full advantage of Christmas and post-Christmas shopping this year. "All up, Perth shoppers will benefit from an extra 49 hours to buy gifts and food over the holiday period,” he said.

"We support local businesses and workers, which is why some of the restrictions will allow staff to take time off and enjoy the Christmas festivities,” the minister said. He urged all Western Australians to support the community and protect local jobs, which could be possible through purchasing Christmas presents from local retailers.

There were more than five million customer visits across some of Perth's major shopping centres during last year’s Christmas trading period, according to the Shopping Centre Council of Australia. December 21 through to 24 were some of the busiest days for businesses in Perth. The Shopping Centre Council of Australia in an industry body which represents the nation’s major owners, managers and developers of shopping centres.

SCCA executive director Angus Nardi has welcomed the news, saying the group was hopeful the longer hours were a sign of things to come. He said the latest announcement was welcome news for both shopping centre customers and retailers, WA Today reported.

For Nardi, the extended trading hours for Perth retailers provides people more choices to shop and socialise. Retailers, on the other hand, have more flexibility to meet customer demand during the Christmas trading period.

Meanwhile, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has released a draft proposing to grant re-authorisation to the Shopping Centre Council of Australia Ltd for its Casual Mall Licensing Code of Practice, Ragtrader reports. The consumer watchdog reportedly wants Aussies to comment a voluntary code for pop-up shops.

Living Big In A Tiny House/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Trade News: Pistons deny Eric Bledsoe-Reggie Jackson swap in the works
NBA Trade News: Pistons deny Eric Bledsoe-Reggie Jackson swap in the works
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The Kingdom in trouble
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 8: Jenny is back
‘Vikings’ season 5 synopsis released
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell Q&A
Controversial Dutch TV show ‘Raped or Not’ to air
Controversial Dutch TV show ‘Raped or Not’ to air
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 3: Seb receives his HIV test results
'Coronation Street' Nov. 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car