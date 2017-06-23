Pay rise: How much Turnbull, Scott Morrison, Bill Shorten and other MPs will get

By on
Malcolm Turnbull
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull listens to a question after announcing his new federal cabinet during a media conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, September 20, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

All MPs in parliament are set to receive thousands of extra dollars in pay. They will also have their tax cut on top of the salary rise.

According to the Herald Sun, federal politicians will be up to $4000 better off from next month. An independent tribunal has decided to give backbench MPs a 2 percent pay rise worth almost $4000 from July 1.

The pay rise and tax cut means Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will soon be around $17,000 better off. Currently, he gets $517,000 per year.

Treasurer Scott Morrison, on the other hand, will see his salary climb to $380,662. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s pay packet will rise $375,587 and deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek will get $319,756.

The average cabinet minister’s salary will be $350,209 while their opposition counterparts will earn $253,775. Greens leader Richard Di Natale will see his pay rise to $289,303.

Backbench MPs gets an increase from $199,040 to $203,020 per year. The median salary in the country is about $80,000 a year.

The announcement of a pay rise, the first for politicians in 18 months, comes as wage growth is at a record low. Turnbull’s cash bonus is nearly half the national minimum wage of $36,134 paid to more than 2.3 million workers. Meanwhile, some workers in the hospitality, fast-food and retail industries will also face penalty rate cuts from July.

The independent Remuneration Tribunal decided to give politicians, federal judges and bureaucratic fat cats a pay rise, a decision that Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance executive director Tim Andrews has condemned. “It is an absolute disgrace that at the same time our politicians are raising taxes on struggling families and we have over $500 billion in debt our political class is rewarding itself with more lavish pay rises,” he said.

In its ruling, the tribunal noted it obtained a "notable increase in submissions" asking for pay rises. Andrews argued the country has some of the highest paid bureaucrats who are being paid two or three times their counterparts in the United States and United Kingdom.

In the 2014 Budget, former Aussie Prime Minister Tony Abbott froze the pay of all politicians as he pointed all Australians had to contribute in repairing the budget deficit. Kevin Rudd also froze politicians’ pay for 18 months in 2018, citing the global financial crisis. The recently announced pay rise for Aussie politicians also came as the Department of Finance released the latest batch of MPs' expenses report.

Read More:

Govt introduces changes to the welfare system; Vic slams drug tests

Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’

MSNBC/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Tax time 2017: ATO ‘hit list’ revealed
Australia's landline access scheme proposed to end
RBA focuses on housing and jobs amid improvements in both markets
Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac shares drop after Moody's downgrade
Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’
Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
More Business
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Perth Mint considering banning staff from wearing underwire bras
Investigation exposes brutal butcher of dogs in Bali; Aussies unknowingly being fed dog meat
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Cannabis Australia: Auscann wants country to be the leading medical marijuana supplier
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
More News
NBA Trade News: Spurs willing to move LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green
Paul George trade: Cavaliers are still in the mix for Pacers forward
NBA Trade News: Rockets shopping Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
Paul George trade: Pacers unhappy with offers from Lakers, Cavs and Rockets
2017 NBA Draft live streaming: How to watch, draft order, schedule, start time
2017 NBA Draft live streaming: How to watch, draft order, schedule, start time
Kristaps Porzingis trade: Lakers, Suns, Celtics talking to Knicks about power forward
Kristaps Porzingis trade: Lakers, Suns, Celtics talking to Knicks about power forward
More Sports
'Half-Life' remake 'Black Mesa' final sections develoopment hit a snag
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to reportedly launch in August, about a month before Apple iPhone 8
OnePlus 5 makes fun of Apple; iPhone 7 lookalike lampoons headphone jack removal
Foldable phone/tablet tries to stir up things for Microsoft Surface Phone fans
‘Pokemon GO’ Raids may be rolling out at one go; Players await Legendaries confirmation
Niantic surprises ‘Pokemon Go’ players
MSI Camo Squad launches: Limited edition military-themed gaming laptop stays true to the core
MSI Camo Squad limited edition gaming laptop specs, price and release details
More Life
‘Supernatural’ spinoff ‘Wayward Sisters’ planned; Kim Rhodes to reprise role as Jody Mills
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe suffers minor injury
'Emmerdale' Season 16 episode 108 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: New footage released
Gal Gadot’s US$300K ‘Wonder Woman’ payday vs Henry Cavill’s US$14M
Gal Gadot’s US$300K ‘Wonder Woman’ payday vs Henry Cavill’s US$14M
'Suits' season 7 release date and trailer: Dream team is back
'Suits' season 7: Dream team is back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car