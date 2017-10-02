Pauline Hanson: Raise Australia’s voting age from 18 to 21

Australia's One Nation founder Pauline Hanson smiles after being released from prison in Brisbane, November 6, 2003.
Australia's One Nation founder Pauline Hanson smiles after being released from prison in Brisbane, November 6, 2003. Reuters/Greg White

Pauline Hanson want the voting age raised from 18 to 21 because young people don’t have enough life experience. The One Nation leader’s idea was a direct response to the Greens party, which advocates for a lowered voting age of 16.

Hanson told Channel Seven’s “Sunrise” on Monday that young people who can vote “don’t have any idea.” She claimed that the Greens wanted to lower the voting age because the party thought it would benefit them.

“They’ve never held a job; they’ve never paid any taxes; they have no understanding of politics,” Hanson, 63, told Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. “And you want to reduce it because you think it will increase the Greens’ vote. They have no idea.”

In the same split-screen interview with “Sunrise,” Hanson-Young, 35, fired back, saying the other senator has outdated views. “I can hear Macklemore now. Grumpy, old views,” she said, referring to American rapper Macklemore, who performed at the National Rugby League (NRL) grand final in Sydney on Sunday.

Macklemore performed his pro-equality song “Same Love” at grand final even after critics claimed he was politicising the sports event. “I’m getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dues in Australia,” he told ABC TV last week. Instead of backing out, he promised to “go harder” on promoting same-sex marriage, which Australia is now conducting a nationwide poll of.

Hanson-Young said the One Nation leader was “out of touch” with her “terrible” idea. Hanson replied that her younger colleague was being “un-Australian.”

Australia’s voting age was last changed in 1973 after a nationwide push for the youth to vote. It was lowered from 21 to 18 partly because of the argument that young people were already paying taxes and serving the country at 18.

This is hardly Hanson’s first controversial comment. In June, she said autistic kids should be separated from other students in the classroom because they were holding back their classmates.

Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
LG V30 specs, features and release details
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Ben interrupts the wedding
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
