Pauline Hanson: Autistic kids should be separated from other students because they hold them back

By @chelean on
Australia's One Nation founder Pauline Hanson smiles after being released from prison in Brisbane, November 6, 2003.
Australia's One Nation founder Pauline Hanson smiles after being released from prison in Brisbane, November 6, 2003. Reuters/Greg White

Pauline Hanson has said Australia needs “to get rid of” children with special needs from mainstream classrooms. The One Nation Party leader said kids are not competing in real life because autistic children are holding them back.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, Hanson said children with special needs should go to special classrooms and be given special attention, not in regular classrooms with other students. According to the senator, autistic children are holding other students back from learning and competing in the workforce.

“Most of the time, the teacher spends so much time on them they forget about the child who wants to go ahead in leaps and bounds in their education but are held back by those,” she said. “It’s no good saying we’ve got to allow these kids to feel good about themselves and we don’t want to upset them and make them feel hurt. We have to be realistic at times and consider the impact that is having on other children in that classroom.”

She explained that unless the country kept a decent educational standard, children would not be getting the “good jobs” because they would be bested by people from overseas. Hanson added that children with special needs should be handled by teachers who are especially trained to give them the support and attention they need. This is not a role in which teachers trained to educate mainstream students can do, she said.

Her speech met with disapproval from Children and Young People with Disability Australia chief executive Stephanie Gotlib, who called her comments “ill-informed and deeply offensive.” Gotlib said, “Senator Hanson should also be mindful that access to inclusive education is a human right. Ignorant remarks such as these demonstrate that she clearly needs to take up this offer as soon as possible.”

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said it is “heartbreaking and upsetting” for parents of autistic children to hear the senator say their kids don’t deserve the same opportunity, while Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young thought it was “disgusting” that Hanson believed that of children. “What sort of mother [is Hanson]? It is disgusting,” she said.

Dr David Roy, a lecturer at the University of Newcastle’s School of Education, has opposed Hanson’s statements. He told Sydney Morning Herald that studies had shown that the One Nation senator’s comments actually had “the exact opposite.”

“Children with a disability may have a deficit in one area, but will often and regularly have an asset in the other so they can support other children in the classroom who aren’t good with language or literacy, who aren’t good with maths … and see an alternative way of doing something,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melbourne University special education expert Dr Shiralee Poed said that although Hanson’s comments would be “popular” among frustrated teachers and parents, her solution may not be the best step to consider. She said that schools were admittedly stretched for resources and teachers were not trained to support autistic children. However, the problem was with the system, not the students.

Removing the children from mainstream classrooms isn’t the solution, Poed said, adding that doing so is a “simplistic view to place the blame on the child.” She explained that what Australia needs to do is to focus on what needs should be done to improve the system.

Hanson delivered her speech as she announced that her party would be backing the Federal Government’s $18.6 billion school funding package. She blasted the Labor party for opposing the funding just because they are in the opposition.

Related
Join the Discussion
RBA focuses on housing and jobs amid improvements in both markets
Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac shares drop after Moody's downgrade
Aussie economy can grow stronger: Reserve Bank's Lowe
Jobs in Australia: Best prospects for a salary increase this year
Tax time 2017: ATO ‘hit list’ revealed
Tax time 2017: ATO ‘hit list’ revealed
Australia's landline access scheme proposed to end
Australia's landline access scheme proposed to end
More Business
Investigation exposes brutal butcher of dogs in Bali; Aussies unknowingly being fed dog meat
London mosque attack: Finsbury Park Mosque imam steps in to protect suspect from angry crowd
Australia's homicide rate drops; Knives revealed as most common murder weapon
Australia’s war against food waste
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
More News
Kristaps Porzingis trade: Knicks believe Lauri Markkanen can replace Latvian forward
Jimmy Butler trade: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving reach out to Bulls star, claims new report
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks, Mavericks share strong interest in Frank Ntilikina
Paul George trade: Lakers could offer Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson and 28th pick
NBA Trade News: Rockets shopping Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
NBA Trade News: Rockets shopping Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley
Paul George trade: Pacers unhappy with offers from Lakers, Cavs and Rockets
Paul George trade: Pacers unhappy with offers from Lakers, Cavs and Rockets
More Sports
'The Sims 4' decorators get first glimpse of eco-friendly stuff coming soon
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 27: ‘Dad Beat Dads’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark’ among the best
Tesla Model 3 batteries hint at ramped-up production
Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1070 gaming box specs, price and release details
MSI Camo Squad launches: Limited edition military-themed gaming laptop stays true to the core
MSI Camo Squad limited edition gaming laptop specs, price and release details
Surface Note Concept tries to overshadow much-awaited Microsoft Surface Phone
Foldable phone/tablet tries to stir up things for Microsoft Surface Phone fans
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 8’: Scene added for ‘Episode 9’
‘Outlander’ season 4 script writing begins
'Pretty Little Liars' season 7 finale spoilers: AD's identity finally revealed [Video]
'The Voice Australia' 2017 Top 10 Part 2: Meet Team Seal and Team Delta
Gal Gadot’s US$300K ‘Wonder Woman’ payday vs Henry Cavill’s US$14M
Gal Gadot’s US$300K ‘Wonder Woman’ payday vs Henry Cavill’s US$14M
'Game of Thrones' season 7: New footage released; 'promise you won't tell anyone'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: New footage released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car