Paul George trade: Hawks offered four first-round picks for Pacers superstar at NBA Trade Deadline

By @saihoops on
Paul George, Paul George free agency
Mar 20, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) is guarded by Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. USA TODAY Sports/Brian Spurlock

The Atlanta Hawks were one of several teams that engaged former Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird in a potential Paul George trade before February’s NBA Trade Deadline. According to a new report, Hawks coach and former President of Basketball Operations offered the Pacers four first-round picks in exchange for George.

At the time, Bird resisted the possibility of trading George for a crop of younger players since the Pacers were still in contention for the playoffs. But a lot has changed since. The Pacers were swept in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, George didn't make an All-NBA team and the Los Angeles Lakers landed the No. 1 overall pick. With George unlikely to sign an extension this season, let alone re-sign with Indiana in next year's free agency, the new Pacers front office have little to gain by delaying the inevitable.

The Paul George to Lakers chatter has also led to several general managers' reluctance to part with assets for a player that could walk away a year later. Several insiders expect the Lakers and Pacers to come to terms on a deal at some stage this offseason or ahead of next year's NBA Trade Deadline. There's also the possibility of George finding a winning situation elsewhere (the Boston Celtics, for example) but that still doesn't eliminate a move to the Lakers in 2018. 

Paul George trade: Why teams could hesitate to part valuable assets

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "several teams made trade offers for George in February, including the Atlanta Hawks, who offered four first-round picks in exchange for him. George, who grew up as a Kobe Bryant fan in Southern California, has expressed an interest in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the past.

"New Pacers president Kevin Pritchard, who met with George after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, told reporters that George expressed an interest in staying long term but made it clear he wanted to be on a contender," read Windhorst's report published on Saturday.

The Hawks front office will have their hands full this offseason with Paul Millsap's impending free agency. Stretch-4 forward Ersan Ilyasova, veteran swingman Thabo Sefolosha and young guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will also become free agents this summer.

Paul George averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his seventh season for the Indiana Pacers. The two-way wing was drafted 10th overall by the Pacers in 2010. George led the Pacers to two Eastern Conference finals appearances besides making three All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Paul George trade: Hawks offered four first-round picks for Pacers superstar at NBA Trade Deadline
2017 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics lose Isaiah Thomas for rest of the postseason
Golden State Warriors just a win away from 2017 NBA Finals
Chris Jericho could have won another major WWE title if not for Goldberg
Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying
Rising Australian star Destanee Aiava to enter 2017 French Open via qualifying
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Another confirmation of a Jedi Force ghost
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car