Paul George trade: Hawks offered four first-round picks for Pacers superstar at NBA Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Hawks were one of several teams that engaged former Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird in a potential Paul George trade before February’s NBA Trade Deadline. According to a new report, Hawks coach and former President of Basketball Operations offered the Pacers four first-round picks in exchange for George.

At the time, Bird resisted the possibility of trading George for a crop of younger players since the Pacers were still in contention for the playoffs. But a lot has changed since. The Pacers were swept in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, George didn't make an All-NBA team and the Los Angeles Lakers landed the No. 1 overall pick. With George unlikely to sign an extension this season, let alone re-sign with Indiana in next year's free agency, the new Pacers front office have little to gain by delaying the inevitable.

The Paul George to Lakers chatter has also led to several general managers' reluctance to part with assets for a player that could walk away a year later. Several insiders expect the Lakers and Pacers to come to terms on a deal at some stage this offseason or ahead of next year's NBA Trade Deadline. There's also the possibility of George finding a winning situation elsewhere (the Boston Celtics, for example) but that still doesn't eliminate a move to the Lakers in 2018.

Paul George trade: Why teams could hesitate to part valuable assets

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "several teams made trade offers for George in February, including the Atlanta Hawks, who offered four first-round picks in exchange for him. George, who grew up as a Kobe Bryant fan in Southern California, has expressed an interest in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the past.

"New Pacers president Kevin Pritchard, who met with George after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, told reporters that George expressed an interest in staying long term but made it clear he wanted to be on a contender," read Windhorst's report published on Saturday.

The Hawks front office will have their hands full this offseason with Paul Millsap's impending free agency. Stretch-4 forward Ersan Ilyasova, veteran swingman Thabo Sefolosha and young guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will also become free agents this summer.

Paul George averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his seventh season for the Indiana Pacers. The two-way wing was drafted 10th overall by the Pacers in 2010. George led the Pacers to two Eastern Conference finals appearances besides making three All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams.