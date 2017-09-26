Paul George prefers competing for titles over move to Lakers

By @saihoops on
Indiana Pacers, Paul George trade, Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker (2) in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers beat the Raptors 108-90. USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski

Paul George has been strongly linked to hometown franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers, and is widely expected to join the Purple & Gold as a free agent next summer. However, George has reiterated his desire to prioritise competing for championships over the glitz and glamour attached to Los Angeles. 

George is now part of a Big 3 in Oklahoma City Thunder, which also includes reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. And while the Thunder are expected to emerge as strong contenders for the Western Conference title, the Golden State Warriors are still projected as overwhelming favourites.

The Thunder could possibly lose both George and Westbrook in free agency next year. But George realises that a successful season and a possible upset victory over the Warriors could change the dynamic. "Honestly, I'm happy. The only thing I wanted out of Indiana was a chance to win my whole career there...That's really what I want out of this, out of the league. I'm not looking for money. I'm not looking for stats. I want to win, and (to) be able to win at a high level."

Paul George to Lakers not a foregone conclusion

George lauded the Thunder front office, led by Sam Presti, for enhancing the roster this offseason. After trading Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indiana to acquire George, Thunder shipped Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott to the New York Knicks this past weekend to grab Anthony.

“It’s Year One, and (the Thunder have) proven -- and I haven't even gone through a season yet -- and they've already proven everything on my checklist (that) I can check off. That's what feels good. That's what makes me feel like, 'Hey, this can be a landing spot for me, and somewhere I can call home for years," George told USA Today in an interview. 

The two-way wing was quick to shoot down the notion that Paul George to Lakers is a foregone conclusion. “Winning takes precedence over all of it. That's the ultimate happiness. It's not location. It's not stardom. It's not 'where can I make the most money.' It's winning, and winning championships. That's ultimately what, as a kid, I looked at as the best fit and the biggest thing. I haven't won on any level, besides the (2016) Olympics (in Rio). I haven't won a championship in high school. I haven't won a championship in college (at Fresno State). I don't know what that feels like.”

Paul George, a former four-time All-Star, averaged a tally of 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his seventh season for the Indiana Pacers. Earlier in the summer, George and his camp told Indiana of his desire to leave in free agency next year. Thereafter, the Pacers had little option but to trade George.

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Paul George prefers competing for titles over move to Lakers
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEO]
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
'PLL' spinoff: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' pilot ordered by Freeform
'PLL' spinoff update: Freeform orders 'The Perfectionists' pilot
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car