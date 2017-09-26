Paul George prefers competing for titles over move to Lakers

Apr 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward PJ Tucker (2) in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers beat the Raptors 108-90.

Paul George has been strongly linked to hometown franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers, and is widely expected to join the Purple & Gold as a free agent next summer. However, George has reiterated his desire to prioritise competing for championships over the glitz and glamour attached to Los Angeles.

George is now part of a Big 3 in Oklahoma City Thunder, which also includes reigning MVP Russell Westbrook and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. And while the Thunder are expected to emerge as strong contenders for the Western Conference title, the Golden State Warriors are still projected as overwhelming favourites.

The Thunder could possibly lose both George and Westbrook in free agency next year. But George realises that a successful season and a possible upset victory over the Warriors could change the dynamic. "Honestly, I'm happy. The only thing I wanted out of Indiana was a chance to win my whole career there...That's really what I want out of this, out of the league. I'm not looking for money. I'm not looking for stats. I want to win, and (to) be able to win at a high level."

Paul George to Lakers not a foregone conclusion

George lauded the Thunder front office, led by Sam Presti, for enhancing the roster this offseason. After trading Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indiana to acquire George, Thunder shipped Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott to the New York Knicks this past weekend to grab Anthony.

“It’s Year One, and (the Thunder have) proven -- and I haven't even gone through a season yet -- and they've already proven everything on my checklist (that) I can check off. That's what feels good. That's what makes me feel like, 'Hey, this can be a landing spot for me, and somewhere I can call home for years," George told USA Today in an interview.

The two-way wing was quick to shoot down the notion that Paul George to Lakers is a foregone conclusion. “Winning takes precedence over all of it. That's the ultimate happiness. It's not location. It's not stardom. It's not 'where can I make the most money.' It's winning, and winning championships. That's ultimately what, as a kid, I looked at as the best fit and the biggest thing. I haven't won on any level, besides the (2016) Olympics (in Rio). I haven't won a championship in high school. I haven't won a championship in college (at Fresno State). I don't know what that feels like.”

Paul George, a former four-time All-Star, averaged a tally of 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his seventh season for the Indiana Pacers. Earlier in the summer, George and his camp told Indiana of his desire to leave in free agency next year. Thereafter, the Pacers had little option but to trade George.