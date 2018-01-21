Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, will host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday (Monday AEDT) in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars, making their first playoffs appearance since 2007, will enter their franchise-first NFL conference championship game.

Jaguars running back Jalen Ramsey believes his team has the tools to upset the Patriots and advance to Super Bowl 52. And Patriots star Tom Brady doesn't doubt it. "I think what I have learned for a long time is -- it's how you play, it's not what you say. Everyone has different ways of handling things -- players do, coaches do. We do what works for us, other players do what works for them. The game is going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best or speaks the best.

"He's (Ramsey) a really good player. I have watched a ton of film on him," Brady said of Ramsey. "He has a lot of strengths. He's obviously very confident. That is reflected in how he plays. I am more concerned about how he plays (as) opposed to what he says," Brady said during his appearance on WEEI.

Brady and the Patriots marched to a record seventh consecutive AFC title game last weekend with a comfortable 35-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. And Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is of the opinion that Brady is praising his team to temper expectations. "Bruh this the oldest trick...pump us up in the media but in the building I know what's really being said. Respect," Smith tweeted in response to Brady.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski joined Brady in his praise of the Jaguars, the No. 1 defence in the NFL. "That is a big challenge. They have very talented players on both sides of the ball. Especially on defence, they have many, many great players. It is going to be a big challenge. It is the best team we are facing all year coming up in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. We have to be ready. We have to be prepared. It is going to be a big, tough challenge, for sure."

The Jaguars are attempting to become only the third team in NFL history to lead the league in rushing and win the Super Bowl. It hasn't been done since the 1985 Chicago Bears. "It's going to be tough. It's going to be a great challenge for us. We understand how great of a team New England is and how much of a challenge all three phases are going to be faced with. It's going to be difficult and we understand that," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday. Patriots vs Jaguars live streaming, AFC Championship game live streaming, Patriots live streaming and 2018 NFL Playoffs live streaming info follows.

