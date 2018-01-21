Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online

By @saihoops on
Jaguars vs. Patriots live streaming, AFC Championship game live streaming
Jan 14, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) carries the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Sean Spence (51) during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, will host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday (Monday AEDT) in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars, making their first playoffs appearance since 2007, will enter their franchise-first NFL conference championship game.

Jaguars running back Jalen Ramsey believes his team has the tools to upset the Patriots and advance to Super Bowl 52. And Patriots star Tom Brady doesn't doubt it. "I think what I have learned for a long time is -- it's how you play, it's not what you say. Everyone has different ways of handling things -- players do, coaches do. We do what works for us, other players do what works for them. The game is going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best or speaks the best.

"He's (Ramsey) a really good player. I have watched a ton of film on him," Brady said of Ramsey. "He has a lot of strengths. He's obviously very confident. That is reflected in how he plays. I am more concerned about how he plays (as) opposed to what he says," Brady said during his appearance on WEEI. 

Brady and the Patriots marched to a record seventh consecutive AFC title game last weekend with a comfortable 35-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. And Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is of the opinion that Brady is praising his team to temper expectations. "Bruh this the oldest trick...pump us up in the media but in the building I know what's really being said. Respect," Smith tweeted in response to Brady.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski joined Brady in his praise of the Jaguars, the No. 1 defence in the NFL. "That is a big challenge. They have very talented players on both sides of the ball. Especially on defence, they have many, many great players. It is going to be a big challenge. It is the best team we are facing all year coming up in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. We have to be ready. We have to be prepared. It is going to be a big, tough challenge, for sure."

The Jaguars are attempting to become only the third team in NFL history to lead the league in rushing and win the Super Bowl. It hasn't been done since the 1985 Chicago Bears. "It's going to be tough. It's going to be a great challenge for us. We understand how great of a team New England is and how much of a challenge all three phases are going to be faced with. It's going to be difficult and we understand that," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday. Patriots vs Jaguars live streaming, AFC Championship game live streaming, Patriots live streaming and 2018 NFL Playoffs live streaming info follows.

Watch NFL Playoffs in Australia
Date: Sunday, Jan. 21 (Monday AEDT)
Start Time: 7:05 a.m. AEDT, 3:05 p.m. ET (Local Time)
TV Channel: ESPN (Australia), CBS (USA)
2018 AFC Championship game live stream: 
WatchESPN (Australia), NFL League Pass (Global), CBS AllAccess, FuboTV (USA)

Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Rockets 'are better' than the Warriors, says Clint Capela
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Eagles vs Vikings live stream: Watch 2018 NFC Championship online
Eagles vs Vikings live stream: Watch 2018 NFC Championship online
Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online
Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: First scene leaks
‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Chandler Riggs exit
'Coronation Street' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Production designer teases Jamie and Claire cabin
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor
'General Hospital' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car