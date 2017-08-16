Paris Hilton: Women accusing ‘charming’ Trump of sex assault only want fame

By @chelean on
Paris Hilton
Socialite Paris Hilton poses at the party for the release of her new single "Good Time" at Create Nightclub in Los Angeles, California October 8, 2013. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault only want money and to get famous, this is according to Paris Hilton. In her interview with Marie Claire magazine, the American socialite praised her fellow reality TV star and now US president, calling him “charming” and “good-looking.”

Trump’s name came up several times in the feature, which the magazine titled “Paris Hilton is the Hardest-Working Woman in the Game.” The American leader is a Hilton family friend, and therefore it was no surprise that even Hilton’s father, Rick Hilton, “proudly” quoted Trump in describing his daughter as “Dumb like a fox.”

Hilton also appeared to be Trump’s biggest supporter and defender. When asked about Trump’s infamous “grab them by the p----“ comment, the 36-year-old heiress shrugged it off, saying, “guys say the craziest things ever.” She added that she had heard guys say even worse things than that.

The interview on the magazine’s website is a shortened version of her whole statement. Interviewer Irin Carmon posted a screen grab of their extended exchange on Twitter.

When asked about the women who accused Trump of sexually assaulting them, Hilton called them “opportunists.” She explained that the women only wanted to get paid and be famous to be associated with Trump, whom she described a “charming” and “good-looking.”

“I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame. … They want to get money or get paid to no say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened. So I don’t believe any of that,” she said. “…Because a lot of women, I’ve seen like him because he’s wealthy and he’s charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up.”

Contrary to what she told “The Project” in November, that she voted for Trump because she’s known him since she was a little girl, Hilton now claims she did not vote for him because she did not vote at all. And while she didn’t agree with everything he has said, Hilton said she knew he would be a good president.

In the same interview, Hilton also lamented that she would have been the next Princess Diana had her reputation not smeared by her infamous sex tape. It can be recalled that her sex tape with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was distributed without her consent in 2003, weeks before her reality show, “The Simple Life” with Nicole Richie, aired.

“It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I reallylooked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me,” she said. “I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me. I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life.”

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car