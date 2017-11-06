Paradise Papers bares 'offshore interests' of the Queen, politicians around the world

Queen Elizabeth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits The Kelpies sculpture to unveil a plaque to name the Queen Elizabeth II canal near Falkirk, Scotland, Britain, July 5th 2017. Reuters/Mary Turner

Leaked documents reportedly bare alleged ties between US President Donald Trump’s billionaire commerce secretary and Russia, the offshore interests of the queen of England and the secret dealings of the chief fundraiser for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A trove of 13.4 million records was explored in a global investigation that exposes offshore activities of prominent people and companies.

The Paradise Papers are leaked files claiming how intensely the offshore financial system is entangled with the political players and corporate giants. It was released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on Sunday.

The documents include almost 7 million financial statements, loan agreements, emails, trust deeds and other paperwork of nearly 50 years from inside a prestigious offshore law firm. Leaked files from Appleby contain details of tax planning by some global corporations, including Apple, Nike and Uber.

At least 31,000 of the individual and corporate clients in the records are US citizens or have addresses in the US. Appleby also listed clients from China, the United Kingdom and Canada among its biggest sources of business. Furthermore, the leaks mention offshore traces of spy planes bought by the United Arab Emirates as well as the Bermuda company of the late Marcial Maciel Degollado.

Files from company registries in 19 secrecy jurisdictions were included in the leaked documents. ICIJ and its media partners are expected to publish several stories in the coming days and weeks.

Offshore industry

Copenhagen Business School professor Brooke Harrington said the offshore industry makes “the poor poorer.” He also believes it is “deepening wealth inequality.”

“There is this small group of people who are not equally subject to the laws as the rest of us, and that’s on purpose,” Harrington said, adding that these people live the dream of enjoying “the benefits of society without being subject to any of its constraints.” He warned that if the rich are avoiding tax, the poor picks up the bill.

"There's a minimal amount the governments need to function and they recoup what they lose from the rich and from corporations by taking it out of our hides,” Harrington said, according to BBC. Harrington is the author of “Capital without Borders: Wealth Managers and the One Percent.” Meg Hillier, UK Labour MP and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said that what is going offshore must be looked at, telling Panorama that the sun must shine on this.

