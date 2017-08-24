Pampers UK changes preemie baby commercial for being too emotionally charged

A display of Pampers diapers are seen on sale in Denver February 16, 2017.
Pampers UK has changed its preemie nappy ad after it was called “insensitive.” The song used in the commercial, which promoted its smallest nappy product aimed for premature babies, elicited strong reactions from parents.

The commercial, which was released in April by Saatchi London, shows raw footage of families awaiting the arrival of their newest member. The newborns were born prematurely at Southampton General Hospital. The ad was originally accompanied by a song with the lyrics, “I’m coming home,” which was a cover from Skylar Grey’s lines in Diddy’s “Coming Home.” The company is not making its preemie nappies available for sale; it instead donates three million of them to hospitals for free.

Viewers described the ad as emotionally charged and tear-inducing. Reactions on social media have been largely positive. Those who have experienced bringing home a preemie baby said it brought back sweet memories.

The @Pampers preemie nappy advert literally melts me ❤ ️

&amp;mdash; Charlotte Fox (@FoxxCharlotte) June 4, 2017

Got all emotional watching the @Pampers ad for preemie babies. Brought back memories. _ #cominghome

&amp;mdash; Annemarie (@AnmariDaley) June 1, 2017

Am I the only person that really loves the new pampers adverts with the preemie babies _

&amp;mdash; Shannon (@shannon__grace_) May 17, 2017

But while some saw it in a positive light, other viewers felt it was an insensitive ad. Their complaint mostly targeted the ad’s song, which they claimed was thoughtless given that there were some parents who unfortunately could not bring home their prematurely born children.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received more than 60 complaints from viewers. According to them, the music was an upsetting addition to the ad for parents who would relive the trauma of their own experiences.

“Saddened @Pampers_UK ‘coming home’ ad. They don’t all come home. U should be ashamed. No thought for those suffering,” a Twitter user posted.

P&amp;G, the nappy brand’s parent company, has since agreed to alter the ad. The ad no longer features the lyrics and instead would just use the tune. It also includes the logo for Bliss, a charity providing care for premature and sick babies and their families.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, but we do understand that for some families, the advert may be difficult to watch,” a spokesperson for Pampers said. “So we have made some changes, including the removal of the lyrics, more strongly highlighting the partnership with Bliss to help families know where they can find further support and guidance as well as advising these preemie nappies are being donated.”

Watch the original and the altered video below:

Watch our latest ad for the new @Pampers Preemie nappies made specially for the littlest and most vulnerable premature babies #PowerOfBabies pic.twitter.com/u0aRYBCH6i

&amp;mdash; Saatchi London (@saatchilondon) April 28, 2017

