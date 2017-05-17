Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend won’t be sentenced to jail because she’s ‘that bright’

By @chelean on
lavinia woodward
Lavinia Woodward's Facebook photo lavinia.woodward/Facebook

An aspiring heart surgeon who stabbed her boyfriend may be spared jail because a UK judge said prison would ruin her career. Oxford University student Lavinia Woodward is expected not to spend a day in jail because she’s an “extraordinary able young lady.”

Woodward, 24, admitted to unlawful wounding for attacking her unnamed boyfriend, whom she met on Tinder dating app. She punched him in the face and stabbed him in the leg before throwing a laptop, glass and jam jar at him during a drug- and alcohol-fuelled fight in September 2016 at Christ Church College, Oxford.

She was facing a custodial sentence, but Judge Ian Pringle suggested that she is spared jail instead. He claimed that a prison sentence would be too severe a punishment for someone as promising as her.

“It seems to me that if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinary, able young lady from not following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to, would be a sentence which would be too sever,” the judge was quoted by the Independent as saying. And thus, he would make an “exceptional” decision in sentencing on Sep. 25.

The defence also claimed that Woodward, a drug addict, had a troubled life and had suffered abuse by an ex-boyfriend. Defending QC James Sturman said that Woodward’s dreams of becoming a surgeon were now “almost impossible” because her conviction would have to be disclosed.

Woodward was issued a restraining order and told to remain drug-free. The Oxford Crown Court also heard that Woodward will be allowed to return to Christ Church College in October because she is “that bright.” She has had articles published in medical journals.

In case you missed it:

An English cricketer who beat his ex-wife had also been spared jail because he claimed to have a contract with Leicestershire County Cricket Club. (Read: Man spared from jail sentence after beating ex-wife so he could play cricket)

A Gold Coast man who sexually abused a 9-year-old girl was also not given a prison sentence because he told the court he had terminal cancer. (Read more: Gold Coast paedophile who sexually abused 9-year-old girl avoids jail sentence; Wife calls victim 's---')

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez singles out inconsistencies in Aaron Hernandez suicide
Celtics vs Wizards Game 7 live stream: 2017 NBA Playoffs live streaming, preview, start time
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car