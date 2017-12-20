‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale

As part of its ongoing Winter Sale, GOG has made “Oxenfree” free for a limited time. The offer for Night School Studio’s mystery adventure game is valid until December 21, 8 am PST (December 22, 3 am Sydney time).

Praised for its unique dialogue system, “Oxenfree” tells the story of teenager Alex, who must solve the mystery of a local island. Together with her friends, she must discover the darkest secrets that envelope the land, but will they survive to tell the tale?

The game received positive reviews upon release, thanks to its engrossing narrative. Fans of a well-written mystery game should check this out. They can receive the free copy by simply clicking on the “Get It Here” button on its GOG page.

As part of its annual Winter Sale, GOG is hosting quite a number of deals and discounts on top-notch video games. A few noteworthy deals are the 15% off discount for “Cuphead” and the 75% off discount for the first three “Mortal Kombat” games.

Those who’d buy games from the sale are eligible for other free games. Spend US$15 to get “Hard West,” while a purchase worth US$40 will get you “Master of Orion.” There are plenty more deals over at GOG, so head on over to the official site to view the gaming deals.

If you’re still deciding whether or not you should get the free “Oxenfree,” you may first watch the trailer below.

Night School Studio/YouTube