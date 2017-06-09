‘Overwatch’ Double XP weekend event last chance to get into Competitive Play; Blizzard suspends pro gamer

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Overwatch
Earn DOUBLE XP on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One thru June 12! Overwatch/Facebook

The “Overwatch” Double XP weekend event is now live. The start times have been revealed for PC, Xbox One and PS4 players. The new levelling extravaganza has kicked off and will continue till June 13.

The Double XP event is the perfect opportunity for players to get into the Competitive Play category. This option opens up normally only after players have reached Level 25.  The Double XP bonuses are applicable for all sources of in-game XP. This includes earning medals, winning a match, backfilling a match in progress, completing a match, time spent in a match and completing consecutive matches. The Double XP has been unlocked for pretty much everything, including IGR bonuses and stacking with existing groups.

“It's been an incredible year, and we're so thankful you were a part of it. To celebrate our first Overwatch Anniversary together—and the community that made it all possible (that's you!)—all players who log in this weekend on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One will receive double experience ... Thank you so much for your support, passion, feedback, and enthusiasm. We hope to see you in-game this weekend and wish you many awesome adventures in the year to come!” reads a statement by Blizzard Entertainment.

This is the last chance for players to get the game’s Anniversary Event content that includes dance emotes and sweet character skins. Those who are looking to snagging the emotes, this is not only their best chance but also their last chance. Meanwhile Daniel "Dafran" Francesca, an “Overwatch” pro has been suspended from the game for griefing and streaming anime porn. He is a highly-skilled DPS player for Selfless, one of the best teams out there. Blizzard and Selfless have suspended Daniel from the game.

Thus, he will no longer be able to compete as a pro in the “Overwatch” Contenders season zero or season one. He won’t even be able to compete as a regular player in the mode’s fifth season. Daniel is known for his tendency to lose on purpose while playing the ranked competitive mode. He has admitted to “throwing matches” that turn out to be extremely frustrating for other players. According to Kotaku Australia, it is a form of cheating when a player deliberately ranks down to a point where the competition is not at his level.

Blizzard, as a justification to Daniel’s suspension, said that spectators and competitors should act in a responsible and respectable manner and play the game in the right spirit. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on “Overwatch.”

