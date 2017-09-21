Over 45s are well-informed about their medical care: Australian Bureau of Statistics

People aged 45 years and above have reported positive experiences with Australia’s health care system, a new survey has found. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) have presented information from the new poll.

The Survey of Health Care, Australia, 2016, which forms part of the more comprehensive Coordination of Health Care study, was funded by the AIHW and conducted by the ABS. It looked into the experiences of people aged 45 years and above who had seen a GP in the previous 12 months.

The poll focused on coordination of health care, which include information transfer between GPs, specialists and hospitals here. Director of Health at the ABS, Louise Gates, said the majority of those who participated in the survey believe they are well-informed about their medical care or treatment.

Gates noted that there are differing levels of satisfaction. Up to 98 percent or almost all Aussies aged 45 years and above who had seen a GP in the previous 12 months had a usual GP or a usual place of care.

Almost two thirds or 65 percent of these people had long relationships with their GPs, which means they have been seeing them for five years or more. “Also, around nine in ten (88 per cent) reported that their usual GP or others in their usual place of care involved them in decisions and explained test results in a way they could understand,” Gates added.

Lynelle Moon, Head of the Health Group at AIHW, said most people or 92 percent reported they had obtained enough information, or did not need information, about their care or treatment. Respondents also reported on the level of information transfer between their usual GP and specialist doctors.

“More than three quarters (76 percent) said their usual GP or others in their usual place of care seemed informed of the care they received from a specialist, but 9 percent said their GP or usual place of care did not seem informed or did not know about the specialist care until the patient told them,” Moon said. Meanwhile, information transfer was not as string after a visit to the emergency department. Moon added that over three in five people felt their usual GP or others in their usual place of care seemed informed about their follow-up needs or medication changes after their latest visit to the emergency department.

