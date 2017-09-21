Over 45s are well-informed about their medical care: Australian Bureau of Statistics

By on
Australians In The Brink Of Letting Their Private Health Insurances Go Due To High Prices
Hospital beds in a file photo Reuters/ Lee Celano

People aged 45 years and above have reported positive experiences with Australia’s health care system, a new survey has found. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) have presented information from the new poll.

The Survey of Health Care, Australia, 2016, which forms part of the more comprehensive Coordination of Health Care study, was funded by the AIHW and conducted by the ABS. It looked into the experiences of people aged 45 years and above who had seen a GP in the previous 12 months.

The poll focused on coordination of health care, which include information transfer between GPs, specialists and hospitals here. Director of Health at the ABS, Louise Gates, said the majority of those who participated in the survey believe they are well-informed about their medical care or treatment.

Gates noted that there are differing levels of satisfaction. Up to 98 percent or almost all Aussies aged 45 years and above who had seen a GP in the previous 12 months had a usual GP or a usual place of care.

Almost two thirds or 65 percent of these people had long relationships with their GPs, which means they have been seeing them for five years or more. “Also, around nine in ten (88 per cent) reported that their usual GP or others in their usual place of care involved them in decisions and explained test results in a way they could understand,” Gates added.

Lynelle Moon, Head of the Health Group at AIHW, said most people or 92 percent reported they had obtained enough information, or did not need information, about their care or treatment. Respondents also reported on the level of information transfer between their usual GP and specialist doctors.

“More than three quarters (76 percent) said their usual GP or others in their usual place of care seemed informed of the care they received from a specialist, but 9 percent said their GP or usual place of care did not seem informed or did not know about the specialist care until the patient told them,” Moon said. Meanwhile, information transfer was not as string after a visit to the emergency department. Moon added that over three in five people felt their usual GP or others in their usual place of care seemed informed about their follow-up needs or medication changes after their latest visit to the emergency department.

MSNBC/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Medieval history experts confirm women power in ‘Vikings’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: World premiere on Dec. 8
‘Outlander’ season 3: Challenges in episode 2
‘Poldark’ season 4: Two unlikely characters meet
Five fast facts about the new 'Tomb Raider' trailer starring Alicia Vikander
'Tomb Raider' reboot's official trailer released: Five facts you must know
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car