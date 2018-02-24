'Outlander' wins big at the 2017 Cine Awards

A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the Starz TV series "Outlander."

A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

“Outlander” came out as a big winner at the 2017 Cine Awards. Both lead actors Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) have won in their respective categories, and the show was also the winner in the best drama series category.

The winners were announced by CineAddiction on Twitter [see below]. The Starz TV series won in the best drama series category, beating the other nominated shows “The Leftovers,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Exorcist,” “Sense8,” “Narcos,” “Mr. Robot,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Bates Motel,” and “The Americans.”

Heughan won in the best actor in a leading role in a drama series category. He beat the other nominees Liev Schreiber for “Ray Donovan,” Justin Theroux for “The Leftovers,” Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us,” Rami Malek for “Mr. Robot,” and Jon Bernthal for “Marvel’s The Punisher.”

Balfe won in the best actress in a leading role in a drama series category. The other nominees in this category were Carrie Coon for “The Leftovers,” Tatiana Maslany for “Orphan Black,” Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Viola Davis for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Keri Russell for “The Americans.”

For a long time the fans of the “Outlander” series have been concerned about their favourite show not getting enough nominations and awards. Will 2018 be the turning point for the show?

The cast and crew of the Starz series are currently busy filming the fourth season in Scotland. The plot will focus on the life of Jamie and Claire in the American colonies, where they will build a new home and settle down.

Meanwhile, Production Designer Jon Gary Steele has teased new behind-the-scenes pictures of “Outlander” [see below]. The pictures are from the Lallybroch set of the castle that was once the home of Jamie and Claire. The fans may return to this estate when they see Jenny Fraser (Laura Donnelly) and Ian Murray (Steven Cree).

This is soooo cool !!!!! Thank you to the greatest fans!!!! And .... congratulations to @SamHeughan and everyone @Outlander_STARZ !!! We all love making this show and to know you guys love watching it makes it all the more amazing!!!! ❤ ️ Thank you ❤ ️ Thank you

