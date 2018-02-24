'Outlander' wins big at the 2017 Cine Awards

By @sachintrivedig on
Outlander
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

“Outlander” came out as a big winner at the 2017 Cine Awards. Both lead actors Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) have won in their respective categories, and the show was also the winner in the best drama series category.

The winners were announced by CineAddiction on Twitter [see below]. The Starz TV series won in the best drama series category, beating the other nominated shows “The Leftovers,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Exorcist,” “Sense8,” “Narcos,” “Mr. Robot,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Bates Motel,” and “The Americans.”

Heughan won in the best actor in a leading role in a drama series category. He beat the other nominees Liev Schreiber for “Ray Donovan,” Justin Theroux for “The Leftovers,” Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us,” Rami Malek for “Mr. Robot,” and Jon Bernthal for “Marvel’s The Punisher.”

Balfe won in the best actress in a leading role in a drama series category. The other nominees in this category were Carrie Coon for “The Leftovers,” Tatiana Maslany for “Orphan Black,” Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale,”  Viola Davis for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Keri Russell for “The Americans.”

For a long time the fans of the “Outlander” series have been concerned about their favourite show not getting enough nominations and awards. Will 2018 be the turning point for the show?

The cast and crew of the Starz series are currently busy filming the fourth season in Scotland. The plot will focus on the life of Jamie and Claire in the American colonies, where they will build a new home and settle down.

Meanwhile, Production Designer Jon Gary Steele has teased new behind-the-scenes pictures of “Outlander” [see below]. The pictures are from the Lallybroch set of the castle that was once the home of Jamie and Claire. The fans may return to this estate when they see Jenny Fraser (Laura Donnelly) and Ian Murray (Steven Cree).

Credit: CineAddiction/ Twitter

#Lallybroch #Outlander

A post shared by Gary Steele (@jongarysteele) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:27am PST

#outlander

A post shared by Gary Steele (@jongarysteele) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:29am PST

Credit: Jon Gary Steele/ Instagram

Related
Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Arsene Wenger reveals why he didn't sign Pep Guardiola in 2001
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star could out for season
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title
Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams on reading the ending
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car