'Outlander' will air in the UK; Diana Gabaldon is happy with the Print Shop scene in season 3

A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the first season of Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

The hit Starz TV series “Outlander” will air in the UK. The show was previously available only on Amazon Prime Video, but it will now air on More4. Channel 4 has acquired the rights to air the show from Sony Pictures Television, and made the announcement in a press release.

The fans in the UK will start enjoying the 16 episodes of the first season from later this month. The acquisition is just in time for the fans who are eagerly waiting for season 3. The fans can spend the next two months watching the first two seasons again, and watch the third season when it airs in September.

With the global viewership of the TV series increasing every day, the producers have something to cheer about. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis shared the song “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” by the American rock band Starship from the 1980s as the anthem for the day.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts was also in a chirpy mood. He shared the funk song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire from the 1990s, and said that this was his suggestion for an “Outlander” anthem. The cast and crew are happy because the production so far has gone smoothly, and they will be wrapping filming in South Africa in the next few days.

Diana Gabaldon was asked by one fan about the highly anticipated Print Shop scene. The author said that she is happy with what they have filmed, and this comment started an interesting online conversation that was joined by both Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) [see below].

“Outlander” has been picked up for season 4 already. But, the eager fans want Starz to renew the show for season 5 and 6 too. When Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) was asked about it, the actor said that the fans should let the cast and crew finish season 3 first.

