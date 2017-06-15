'Outlander' will air in the UK; Diana Gabaldon is happy with the Print Shop scene in season 3

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the first season of Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

The hit Starz TV series “Outlander” will air in the UK. The show was previously available only on Amazon Prime Video, but it will now air on More4. Channel 4 has acquired the rights to air the show from Sony Pictures Television, and made the announcement in a press release.

The fans in the UK will start enjoying the 16 episodes of the first season from later this month. The acquisition is just in time for the fans who are eagerly waiting for season 3. The fans can spend the next two months watching the first two seasons again, and watch the third season when it airs in September.

With the global viewership of the TV series increasing every day, the producers have something to cheer about. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis shared the song “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” by the American rock band Starship from the 1980s as the anthem for the day.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts was also in a chirpy mood. He shared the funk song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire from the 1990s, and said that this was his suggestion for an “Outlander” anthem. The cast and crew are happy because the production so far has gone smoothly, and they will be wrapping filming in South Africa in the next few days.

Diana Gabaldon was asked by one fan about the highly anticipated Print Shop scene. The author said that she is happy with what they have filmed, and this comment started an interesting online conversation that was joined by both Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) [see below].

“Outlander” has been picked up for season 4 already. But, the eager fans want Starz to renew the show for season 5 and 6 too. When Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) was asked about it, the actor said that the fans should let the cast and crew finish season 3 first.

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

In case you missed it:

“Outlander” season 3 will be the end of at least a few characters; however, the performance of one particular actor has impressed the producers so much they are considering to bring him back in the future. (Read more: Even death may not stop this character from coming back, Ronald Moore teases flashback possibility ).

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car