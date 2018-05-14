'Outlander' is a 'travelling show'; New video released

'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

A new clip from the “Outlander” season 3 Blu-ray has been released online. The video shows the producers and the cast members talking about the challenges of filming, and about always being on the move to film in new locations each year.

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis called the TV series a “travelling show,” because they never stay in the same place too long. Scotland is the base of operations, but the cast and crew have travelled to different countries in the past few years to depict new locations on the show, like Paris, London and the American colonies.

The video [see below] shows some of the locations where the cast and crew filmed previously. The ship sets were in Cape Town, South Africa, where Starz had already built the ships for its other popular show “Black Sails.”

Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore was thinking about the ships as early as the time they were filming season 2. In Cape Town the producers got a huge facility, multiple ships, a few tanks, and some good locations.

“After a long winter in Scotland, everyone was quite excited to go to Cape Town,” Caitriona Balfe (Claire) said. The actress was happy about getting plenty of sunshine in South Africa, which was apparently something that was promised to them.

Even though the cast and crew travel thousands of miles to film in new locations, they always come back to Scotland. Sam Heughan (Jamie) called Scotland the “heart” of the show, and he added that going to locations like South Africa adds some refreshing change to the show, giving it new energy, new dynamic, and a new look.

“Outlander” season 3 Blu-ray is out now for the fans to buy. The cast and crew are currently busy filming for the fourth season of the popular time-travelling TV series.

Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment Canada/ YouTube

