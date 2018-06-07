'Outlander' star Sam Heughan waiting for someone to use pickup line on him

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan (Jamie) took a break from filming season 4 of the popular time-travelling TV series and answered a few fan questions. From the colour of his tooth brush to listening to “cheesy music,” the actor shared some fun aspects of his life.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Heughan answered a few fan questions. The first question was about the most used app on the actor’s phone. Heughan apparently spends a lot of time on Twitter, as this is the most used app on his phone.

One answer that may come as a bit of a surprise to the fans is that Heughan considers himself to be an introvert. The actor may have charmed his way into the hearts of fans with his portrayal of Jamie, his My Peak Challenge initiative, the numerous marathons he runs, his fan interaction events, and the hiking trips he takes from time to time, but in his heart he is an introvert.

Heughan likes to listen to music while running marathons, and one of the fans was curious to know what kind of music he listens to. The actor said that his selection of music is “boring” as he listens to “anything cheesy” and “anything with a beat.”

A fan asked Heughan about the colour of his toothbrush. The actor said that it was white and blue.

On the eating habits, Heughan was asked to choose among beef, chicken, haggis and fish. Haggis was the obvious choice for the Scottish actor.

When asked to describe his favourite article of clothing, Heughan decided to answer as his character. The actor said that his favourite article of clothing as Jamie is his boots, which have “survived a long time.”

After all the fame and admiration that Heughan has got, he has never got an opportunity to use a pickup line and apparently no one has used a pickup line on him either. “...please go ahead,” the actor encouraged the fans to use one on him. “I’m waiting for someone to use a pickup line on me,” he added.