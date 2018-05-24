'Outlander' star Sam Heughan cast in 'Bloodshot' movie

Sam Heughan
Actor Sam Heughan participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

“Outlander” star Sam Heughan (Jamie) has been cast in the film “Bloodshot.” He will be playing the role of a character called Corporal Harlan “So Long” Shifflet, and he will be working alongside Vin Diesel, who is the main lead in the film.

According to a report by The Wrap, the plot of the film revolves around a mortally wounded soldier, played by Diesel, who is resurrected using nano-technology. The protagonist is tasked with catching outcasts known as “harbingers,” who have superpowers.

Details about Heughan’s character in the film were previously reported by ThatHashtagShow. Corporal Harlan “So Long” Shifflet has been described as a “large physical specimen of pure male ego.” He got the name “So Long” because it is a phrase he uses after defeating his opponents in a race or in physical combat.

The principal photography of the film will begin in July. Heughan is expected to wrap filming for “Outlander” season 4 in June, and he has a gap of about seven months after that, giving him plenty of time to work on the upcoming film with Diesel. The film will be produced by Neal Moritz, who is known for his work in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

“Bloodshot” movie is based on the comics with the same name, created in 1992 by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton. The film will be R rated, and the tone will be influenced by movies like “Robocop,” “Terminator” and “Total Recall.”

Just as Heughan will be working on this new movie, his fellow cast member from the “Outlander” series Caitriona Balfe (Claire) has also landed a role in film. According to a report by Variety, Balfe will be working with Matt Damon (automotive visionary Carroll Shelby) and Christian Bale (driver Ken Miles) in the untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie. The actress will be playing the role of Miles’ wife.

