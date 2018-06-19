'Outlander' season 4: Three weeks of filming left

There will be a new side of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) that the fans will get to see in “Outlander” season 4. Each year the show not only takes the main characters to a new country, but it also puts them in different situations, forcing them to adapt and showcase a different side of their personality. In a recent interview, Balfe teased how things will be different for her character this time around.

In an interview with GoldDerby, Balfe said that they have just three more weeks of filming left for season 4.The actress pointed out that the one great thing about the show is that each year it is very different.

This year the show will take the fans to the America colonies just before the revolution. Balfe said that the plot will be about looking at an immigrant family that will be busy creating a home. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire will be finding their way through a new country, new land, and they will deal with the issues that this will bring.

It will be an interesting contrast for Claire particularly, Balfe pointed out, because she has lived in America in the future. Now, to come back to the inception of the American democracy, and knowing what’s going on at that time will be interesting to watch.

Apart from the political side of things, the fans will also get to see Jamie and Claire build their home in an estate called Fraser’s Ridge. This part of the show will be a lot about building a family and a home, Balfe explained.

Talking about the changes in Claire, Balfe said that the fans will get to see a different side of the character this year. The actress said that this time she is portraying much more “settled” version of her character.

“We see a much more nurturing side of her,” Balfe said. In her long journey so far, the Sassenach has found love, been a housewife, taken on the challenging profession as a surgeon, and now the fans will see her building a home.