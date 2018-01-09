‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan begins without Caitriona Balfe

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

The cast members were back to continue the production of “Outlander” season 4. The TV series was on a Christmas and New Year break after filming the first two blocks. Sam Heughan (Jamie)  shared a picture online from the script readthrough, where another lady took Caitriona Balfe’s (Claire) place.

“Great job today Gemma! Block 3 readthrough,” Heughan wrote on Twitter [see below]. The script readthrough took place without Balfe, and so someone else had to take her place for a day.

Balfe was attending the Golden Globes Awards, where she was nominated for the best performance by an actress in a television series in drama category. Elisabeth Moss won this award for her performance in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

While the script readthrough has happened without Balfe, the actress will be back soon to continue filming her scenes for the show. Heughan wished his fellow cast member a safe flight.

The two stars of the TV series are known for their online banter, which the fans thoroughly enjoy. Heughan took this opportunity and teased Balfe a little for missing all the action at the script readthrough.

“Ummmmmmmmm .....?????????????” was all that Balfe could manage to say to Heughan in reply to his tease. Many of the fans joined the conversation by adding GIFs of how the actress will respond and how Heughan may sweet talk his way out of trouble once his fellow cast member arrives.

Another big news about Balfe is that she got engaged during the break. The actress has been dating Tony McGill for nearly two years, and now it’s official. Balfe told People that she’s “very happy” about the engagement.

There will be 13 episodes on “Outlander” season 4. That means that the cast and crew will have to film nine more episodes. After filming wraps, the TV show will go into the post production phase of development, in which the producers will cut the scenes and put together the episodes.

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal shakes off injury concerns
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads vote-getters
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Outlander' season 4 production continues after Christmas break
'Coronation Street' Jan. 8-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Power’ season 5 trailer on Starz
‘Poldark’ season 4 facing skills shortage
'The Orville' season 2 to air later this year, Seth MacFarlane confirms
No ‘Family Guy’ crossover with ‘The Orville’ season 2
'Vikings' season 5 episode 8 preview: War finally begins
‘Vikings’ season 5: Civil war between brothers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car