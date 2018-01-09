‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan begins without Caitriona Balfe

The cast members were back to continue the production of “Outlander” season 4. The TV series was on a Christmas and New Year break after filming the first two blocks. Sam Heughan (Jamie) shared a picture online from the script readthrough, where another lady took Caitriona Balfe’s (Claire) place.

“Great job today Gemma! Block 3 readthrough,” Heughan wrote on Twitter [see below]. The script readthrough took place without Balfe, and so someone else had to take her place for a day.

Balfe was attending the Golden Globes Awards, where she was nominated for the best performance by an actress in a television series in drama category. Elisabeth Moss won this award for her performance in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

While the script readthrough has happened without Balfe, the actress will be back soon to continue filming her scenes for the show. Heughan wished his fellow cast member a safe flight.

The two stars of the TV series are known for their online banter, which the fans thoroughly enjoy. Heughan took this opportunity and teased Balfe a little for missing all the action at the script readthrough.

“Ummmmmmmmm .....?????????????” was all that Balfe could manage to say to Heughan in reply to his tease. Many of the fans joined the conversation by adding GIFs of how the actress will respond and how Heughan may sweet talk his way out of trouble once his fellow cast member arrives.

Another big news about Balfe is that she got engaged during the break. The actress has been dating Tony McGill for nearly two years, and now it’s official. Balfe told People that she’s “very happy” about the engagement.

There will be 13 episodes on “Outlander” season 4. That means that the cast and crew will have to film nine more episodes. After filming wraps, the TV show will go into the post production phase of development, in which the producers will cut the scenes and put together the episodes.

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter