'Outlander' season 4: Producer teases trouble for Bree

By @sachintrivedig on
Brianna
A picture of Sophie Skelton as Brianna in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis has shared a new “heard on the set” from “Outlander” season 4. Filming is currently ongoing in Scotland, and the producer also teased some good weather for a change.

“Something wrong with Bree?” is the line from the script that Davis teased online [see below]. From the dialogue it appears that Brianna (Sophie Skelton) will be in some pensive mood in the next season.

Brianna’s storyline will be the main focus in the next season for a variety of reasons. This doesn’t mean that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) romance in the American colonies will take a back seat. According to the plot in the book “Drums of Autumn” by Diana Gabaldon, Brianna will go through a lot in the upcoming season.

While the cast and crew have to film some challenging scenes at the moment, at least they don’t have to endure any harsh weather. Davis teased a picture of a rainbow while she was driving to work [see below]. The producer said that it was going to be a great day to film, thanks to the clear weather.

Davis had previously complained about the harsh cold weather that the cast and crew had to face while filming. She had joked that there is no summer in Scotland. One of the fans commented that there was summer way back in 2012, and the producer agreed with a laugh [see below].

While filming is taking place in Scotland, the locations there will be depicting scenes from the American colonies on the show. This isn’t the first time that the producers have opted to film in the country even though they are filming scenes of the US, and it has worked on the show so far.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

