'Outlander' season 4: New 'heard on set' and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis has released a new “heard on set” dialogue from “Outlander” season 4. Cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) engaged in some online banter, and there is a new official convention of the show that will be held in July.

"The men chased him for days, and finally they caught him" is the new heard on set [see below]. The fans who have read the books by Diana Gabaldon, on whose work the TV series is based, believe that this is from a scene of the new character Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

Meanwhile, Rankin and Skelton had a funny exchange online [see below]. It all started with Rankin sharing a picture of a protein shake with peanut butter flavour. Skelton, who feels passionately about the subject, suggested that it is better to just eat peanut butter straight from the jar with a spoon; the way normal people do.

Rankin joked that no one is trying to take away Skelton’s peanut butter bars from her. Skelton again disagreed and said that she has seen Rankin “lurking” near her snacks. She called her fellow cast member, and other like him, “vultures” for trying to take away her snacks.

The cast members are all in cheerful mood because the production of the TV series is almost complete, and the show won the best fantasy TV series award at the Saturn Awards recently. Gabaldon represented the show on stage and accepted the award.

Meanwhile, there is a special “Outlander” convention that will be held at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. This is a three-day convention that will be held between July 13 and 15.

It is not clear who will be attending this special “Outlander” convention from the show, but Skelton certainly appears to be going.

Credit: Richard Rankin/Twitter

Credit: Sophie Skelton/ Twitter

Credit: Sophie Skelton/ Twitter

