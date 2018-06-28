| Make IBT your homepage

'Outlander' season 4: New 'heard on the set' gets fans excited

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A new “heard on the set” dialogue from “Outlander” season 4 has gotten the fans excited about what they will see on the show later this year. The production is nearly complete, and Co-executive Producer Maril Davis has teased a line from the script to keep the fans engaged.

"Move your guns or I'll shove them up your...." is the line from the script Davis teased. The producer also asked the fans to guess who said this on the set.

While the fans debated if this is something Claire (Caitriona Balfe) would say, the general consensus is that this is Roger’s (Richard Rankin) line. Fans who have read the books by Diana Gabaldon, on whose work the show is based, would know the circumstances in which this dialogue is said.

Just a few more days of filming is left, and that means that this line may be heard in the finale episode. The fans who have read the books may be able to guess at what point the season will end.

Davis has promised to share a few more heard on the set dialogues, so the fans will be able to guess the story in the finale episode. There may also be a behind-the-scenes video from the set that could be released on the last day of filming, which will further tease the sets and the costumes.

The main arc of the next season will explore the parallel lives of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire in the past and Roger and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in the future, until a big event in the story.

“Outlander” season 4 is mostly based in the American colonies, and the plot will focus on the Frasers getting involved in the revolution during this time. The show is set to air in November his year.

