'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures show 'Fraser's ridge'

New pictures leaked from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 show an important new location- Fraser’s ridge. This fictitious location is in North Carolina, where Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) found themselves in the previous season. The following article contains minor spoilers.

A picture posted on Twitter shows a house in the wilderness that has reportedly been built for the TV series. The production crew has set up a perimeter around the set to make sure filming takes place without any disturbance.

For readers who haven’t read the books by Diana Gabaldon, on which the TV show is based, Fraser’s ridge is a huge tract of land in North Carolina that Jamie will come to posses. After becoming the proprietor of ten thousand acres of this land, Jamie will build a home for himself, and live there with his family. He will later get some tenants to live on the land too.

Another picture posted on Twitter shows the same house from a different angle. Is this the love nest of Jamie and Claire in the American colonies? Fans will have to wait a while before they see the Frasers settle into their new home because they landed on the shores of the New World without any cash.

None of the cast and crew members can be seen in the picture because there was no filming taking place at the time when the picture was taken. The team is currently filming the last block of the production, and will be wrapping up the filming by next month.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air in November. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, which they may do next month after the filming is complete. The plot will focus on Jamie and Claire trying to build a home and rebuilding their relationship, rather than going back to Scotland.