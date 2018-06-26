'Outlander' season 4: Just 10 more days of shooting left

There are just ten more days of filming left for “Outlander” season 4. Sam Heughan (Jamie) made the announcement online, and also offered to share fan art made by fans on his social media page. Meanwhile, the cast and crew continue to film night shoots.

“Last 10 days shooting season 4,” Heughan wrote on Twitter [see below]. The actor also promised to post on fan art each day till the last day of filming. He asked fans to send him their work with the hashtag #ArtEachDay.

Amongst the first to send an entry was Steven Cree [see below]. The actor shared a portrait of Heughan that he drew. The official Twitter page of the TV series called the drawing “beautiful.”

While Cree’s drawing is certainly worthy of attention, some of the other pictures that the fans sent were a little more serious. Heughan has already selected the first picture for the day, and it is a beautiful edit of Jamie in the background and a highlander carrying Scotland’s flag.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are busy with night shoots. Sophie Skelton (Brianna) shared a picture of a sunrise online [see below]. “Late wraps aren't without their rewards,” the actress wrote in her post.

Readers may remember that Caitriona Balfe (Claire) had shared a similar picture of a sunrise recently. These updates and pictures don’t tease the plot of the next season, but it is interesting to note that both Balfe and Skelton have been doing night shoots recently.

The format of the next season will be similar to season 3. Just as there was a flash forward and flashback format last time, the fans will see scenes of Claire and Brianna juxtaposed to each other, showing how they each live their lives in different timelines in the same country.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime in November.

