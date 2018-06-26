| Make IBT your homepage

'Outlander' season 4: Just 10 more days of shooting left

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

There are just ten more days of filming left for “Outlander” season 4. Sam Heughan (Jamie) made the announcement online, and also offered to share fan art made by fans on his social media page. Meanwhile, the cast and crew continue to film night shoots.

“Last 10 days shooting season 4,” Heughan wrote on Twitter [see below]. The actor also promised to post on fan art each day till the last day of filming. He asked fans to send him their work with the hashtag #ArtEachDay.

Amongst the first to send an entry was Steven Cree [see below]. The actor shared a portrait of Heughan that he drew. The official Twitter page of the TV series called the drawing “beautiful.”

While Cree’s drawing is certainly worthy of attention, some of the other pictures that the fans sent were a little more serious. Heughan has already selected the first picture for the day, and it is a beautiful edit of Jamie in the background and a highlander carrying Scotland’s flag.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are busy with night shoots. Sophie Skelton (Brianna) shared a picture of a sunrise online [see below]. “Late wraps aren't without their rewards,” the actress wrote in her post.

Readers may remember that Caitriona Balfe (Claire) had shared a similar picture of a sunrise recently. These updates and pictures don’t tease the plot of the next season, but it is interesting to note that both Balfe and Skelton have been doing night shoots recently.

The format of the next season will be similar to season 3. Just as there was a flash forward and flashback format last time, the fans will see scenes of Claire and Brianna juxtaposed to each other, showing how they each live their lives in different timelines in the same country.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime in November.

Credit: Steven Cree/ Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/VeraAdxer_Art/ Twitter

Credit: Sophie Skelton/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7: New clip from bonus content released online
‘Vikings’ season 5: Katheryn Winnick releases action sequence training video
‘Outlander’ season 4: Night shoots continue
‘The Equaliser 2’: New action packed trailer released
Prince William presented with Kate Middleton’s childhood photo in Jordan
Prince William presented with Kate Middleton’s childhood photo in Jordan
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' to begin shooting early next year
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn delivers script
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car